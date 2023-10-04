Telefonica del Peru, S.A.A. provides fixed electronic communications services. The Company also provides local, domestic and international long distance telephone services. The Company has approximately five mobile services concessions. The Company is a subsidiary of Telefonica, S.A. (Telefonica). Telefonica is a telecommunications company, which provides a range of services through telecommunications networks, and focuses on providing telecommunications services. Telefonica is principally located in Europe and Latin America.

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services