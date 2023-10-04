Lima, 4 de octubre de 2023

Señores

Registro Público del Mercado de Valores

Presente.-

De nuestra consideración:

Por medio de la presente, conforme a ley cumplimos con adjuntar la información en cuanto al capital social de Telefónica del Perú S.A.A.

Composición del Capital Social

Telefónica del Perú S.A.A.

al 30/09/2023

Clase

Acciones

Importe ( S/. )

%

B

4,187,546,306

2,638,154,172.78

100.00%

C

190,346

119,917.98

0.00%

Total :

4,187,736,652

2,638,274,090.76

100.00%

Valor Nominal = S/. 0.63

Sin otro particular,

Christiann Antonio Hudtwalcker Zegarra

Representante Bursátil

Telefónica del Perú S.A.A.

Firmado Digitalmente por:

CHRISTIANN ANTONIO

HUDTWALCKER ZEGARRA

Fecha: 04/10/2023 03:48:18 p.m.

