Lima, 4 de octubre de 2023
Señores
Registro Público del Mercado de Valores
Presente.-
De nuestra consideración:
Por medio de la presente, conforme a ley cumplimos con adjuntar la información en cuanto al capital social de Telefónica del Perú S.A.A.
Composición del Capital Social
Telefónica del Perú S.A.A.
al 30/09/2023
Clase
Acciones
Importe ( S/. )
%
B
4,187,546,306
2,638,154,172.78
100.00%
C
190,346
119,917.98
0.00%
Total :
4,187,736,652
2,638,274,090.76
100.00%
Valor Nominal = S/. 0.63
Sin otro particular,
Christiann Antonio Hudtwalcker Zegarra
Representante Bursátil
Telefónica del Perú S.A.A.
Firmado Digitalmente por:
CHRISTIANN ANTONIO
HUDTWALCKER ZEGARRA
Fecha: 04/10/2023 03:48:18 p.m.
Disclaimer
Telefónica del Perú SAA published this content on 04 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.