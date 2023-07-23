MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - The 49-euro ticket has apparently already had an impact on train and road traffic in May and June. This is suggested by an evaluation of mobility data from the mobile communications provider O2 Telefónica, which is available to the Deutsche Presse-Agentur. It shows a significant increase in train journeys of more than 30 kilometers following the introduction of the ticket at the beginning of May. In June, the number of these commutes was more than a quarter higher than in April.

In parallel, rail's share of passenger demand increased by about 2.5 percentage points compared to the period before the introduction of the 49-euro ticket, according to the O2 data. This was a "perceptible shift from road to rail," O2 Telefónica said.

However, its 40-euro more expensive successor cannot match the impact of the 9-euro ticket. After this was introduced in June 2022, the jump in train travel was much greater than it is now.

For the analysis, the data specialist Teralytics evaluated the anonymized movement profiles of around 40 million cell phones for O2 Telefónica and extrapolated them to the total population.

For EUR 49 per month, the Deutschlandticket entitles the holder to travel throughout Germany on all local and regional public transport. According to the Association of German Transport Companies (VDV), a good 9.6 million passengers used it in June (as of June 20). The VDV expects that 17 million people will purchase a Deutschlandticket in the future. The association is hoping that the job ticket option in particular will attract new customers - many companies had not converted their existing job tickets to Deutschlandtickets in time for the launch in May./ruc/DP/men