MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - O2 CEO Markus Haas has spoken out in favor of releasing more frequency bands so that cell phone networks can cope with the rapidly increasing demand for data in the long term. "High-performance networks are needed to enable the growing use of the cloud and the use of artificial intelligence," Haas told the German Press Agency in Munich.

The cloud refers to external servers on which internet users store their data. Only 10 percent of data is currently stored in the cloud, but this proportion will increase significantly in the future due to changing demand. Higher network capacities in additional radio bands are therefore necessary, says the manager. In his view, the 6 gigahertz band is suitable for real-time transport of huge amounts of data. Until now, this band has been reserved for WLAN and satellite operators.

At the World Radiocommunication Conference in Dubai, representatives of authorities from all over the world are currently discussing how the radio frequencies should be used in the long term. The global community is agreeing on this so that the standards are the same everywhere and cell phone users not only have reception in their own region, but also when traveling in other regions. Uniform standards are also important for air traffic. The conference will run until December 15. It is then expected to make recommendations to the individual countries and organizations, which they can then implement.

Haas is hoping for a signal from Dubai that the current use of frequencies should be reorganized. From 2030, for example, the 6 gigahertz band could be released, says the company boss. In tests, O2 Telefónica has achieved very good results in this radio band. "A 2-gigabit transmission is feasible." To date, most antennas in Germany that transmit in lower radio bands have only achieved 0.1 gigabits per second.

The radio bands have different strengths. Basically, the higher the value, the lower the range and the higher the data throughput. A real-time connection is possible on high frequencies, i.e. without delays. However, these antennas do not transmit far, so many more masts are needed for complete coverage than on low frequencies. With regard to the need to use higher frequencies, Haas says that the network of masts and rooftop locations will become denser - so there will have to be significantly more antenna locations in future than before.

Despite the short radio range of less than one kilometer, Haas considers the 6 gigahertz band to be suitable. "It is very powerful and is hardly used: It has very high bandwidths that enable a mobile leased line."

The demand for data in mobile communications will rise sharply in the coming years. "For the networked driving of cars, trucks or trains, we need to be able to move incredible amounts of data in real time if possible." In all likelihood, 6G will then come into its own as the wireless standard - this technology is currently still being developed and is expected to enter the mass market at the end of the decade, gradually replacing 5G./wdw/DP/mis