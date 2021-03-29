Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG    O2D   DE000A1J5RX9

TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG

(O2D)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PRESS RELEASE: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Independent expert also intends to reject price review 2 as unsubstantiated - no retroactive price reduction for 1&1 Drillisch's existing customer base as of July 20

03/29/2021 | 02:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter/Contract 
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Independent expert also intends to reject price review 2 as unsubstantiated - no 
retroactive price reduction for 1&1 Drillisch's existing customer base as of July 20 
2021-03-29 / 20:17 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Munich, 29 March 2021 
Independent expert also intends to reject price review 2 as unsubstantiated - no retroactive price reduction for 1&1 
Drillisch's existing customer base as of July 2018 
Today, the independent expert has announced his intention to consider also the second price review initiated by 1&1 
Drillisch and limited to existing customers as of 1 July 2018 as fully unsubstantiated. On this basis, the prices set 
in the MBA MVNO contract for the capacity-based access of 1&1 Drillisch to Telefónica Deutschland's mobile network 
would remain valid for these existing 1&1 Drillisch customers. 
On 5 February 2021, the competent court of arbitration had already confirmed that the expert opinion of the same 
independent expert regarding price review 1 as of 5 September 2017 remains valid. As a result, the court dismissed the 
arbitration claim brought by 1&1 Drillisch against this expert opinion. 
Should the independent expert confirm today's draft decision regarding price review 2, all price reviews completed to 
date would not have resulted in any price adjustment as 1&1 Drillisch had already withdrawn price reviews 3 and 4. 
Telefónica Deutschland also continues to consider price review 5 and 6 initiated by 1&1 Drillisch to be unjustified in 
terms of content. 
Telefónica Deutschland confirms its full-year 2021 financial outlook as well as mid-term guidance. 
More Information: 
Telefónica Deutschland 
Investor Relations 
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50 
D-80992 München 
t +49 (0)89 2442-1010 
f +49 (0)89 2442-2000 
e ir-deutschland@telefonica.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-03-29 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG 
              Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50 
              80992 München 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)89 24 42 0 
Internet:     www.telefonica.de 
ISIN:         DE000A1J5RX9 
WKN:          A1J5RX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1179454 
MDAX TecDAX 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1179454 2021-03-29

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2021 14:18 ET (18:18 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
1&1 DRILLISCH AG -2.39% 24.1 Delayed Quote.20.79%
MDAX -0.43% 31460.5 Delayed Quote.2.59%
TECDAX -0.36% 3368.64 Delayed Quote.5.23%
TECDAX PERFORMANCE INDEX 9:00-20:00 -0.11% 3375.26 Delayed Quote.5.17%
TELEFONICA S.A. -3.72% 3.877 Delayed Quote.24.10%
TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG 0.97% 2.502 Delayed Quote.9.89%
All news about TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG
02:19pTELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG : Independent expert also intends to reject pr..
EQ
02:19pPRESS RELEASE : Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Independent expert also inten..
DJ
02:34aTELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND  : Telefónica Deutschland / O2 launches 5G expansion turb..
PU
03/24TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND  : Telefónica / O2 and Wayra Germany open 5G Tech Lab in ..
PU
03/19DGAP-DD : Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG english
DJ
03/19TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND  : Buy rating from Barclays
MD
03/15TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND  : Fitch Rating Affirms Rating on Telefonica Deutschland ..
MT
03/12PRESS RELEASE : Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: EU Commission has closed proc..
DJ
03/12TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG : EU Commission has closed proceedings with re..
EQ
03/03TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND  : Warburg Research gives a Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 645 M 9 002 M 9 002 M
Net income 2021 -6,44 M -7,58 M -7,58 M
Net Debt 2021 3 268 M 3 849 M 3 849 M
P/E ratio 2021 115x
Yield 2021 7,23%
Capitalization 7 442 M 8 777 M 8 764 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 7 852
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2,76 €
Last Close Price 2,48 €
Spread / Highest target 45,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Markus Haas CEO & Chief Operating Officer
Markus Rolle Chief Financial Officer
Peter D. Löscher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mallik Rao Chief Technology Officer
Patricia Cobián González Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG9.89%8 420
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-0.97%230 247
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-4.50%121 082
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION13.12%94 533
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG12.60%94 105
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY11.32%62 726
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ