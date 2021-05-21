Log in
    O2D   DE000A1J5RX9

TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG

(O2D)
  Report
PRESS RELEASE: Telefónica Deutschland and 1&1 Drillisch signed National Roaming Agreement

05/21/2021 | 05:56pm EDT
DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Contract 
Telefónica Deutschland and 1&1 Drillisch signed National Roaming Agreement 
2021-05-21 / 23:55 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Munich, 21 May 2021 
Telefónica Deutschland and 1&1 Drillisch signed National Roaming Agreement 
 
Telefónica Deutschland and 1&1 Drillisch have agreed upon the long-term stipulations of their future cooperation in a 
National Roaming Agreement (NRA) and signed a corresponding contract today. With today's conclusion of the NRA and as 
part of the overall agreement, the remaining ongoing price reviews initiated by 1&1 Drillisch will no longer be 
pursued. 
As planned, the companies are putting their long-term partnership on a new contractual basis with the signing of this 
agreement. With the NRA Telefónica Deutschland is securing long-term valuable revenue streams. 
In the contract, the commercial cornerstones of Telefónica Deutschland's NRA offer, which 1&1 Drillisch bindingly 
accepted on 15 February 2021, have been successfully implemented. 
- The NRA has an initial contract period of 5 years, retroactively starting 1 July 2020, and can be extended twice. 
First, 1&1 Drillisch has an option to extend until mid-2029. For the period thereafter, a further extension for up to 5 
years is possible subject to negotiations. 
- For the initial contract period, the commercial terms are defined assuming significant mobile traffic growth in 
Telefónica Deutschland's network. As specified in the merger remedies, the NRA pricing structures are derived from the 
MBA MVNO contract. These are in principle a combination of per unit prices and pre-determined volumes. Going forward, 1 
&1 Drillisch can reduce or increase required capacities by contractually defined bands a few times a year. A price 
review mechanism can be initiated once a year. 
- National roaming services include available 2G/3G/4G coverage while MBA MVNO services continue to include Telefónica 
Deutschland's available 2G/3G/4G/5G coverage. Access restrictions to Telefónica Deutschland's 4G mobile network apply 
in contractually defined areas starting 1 January 2026. 
- After a defined transition period for the migration of 1&1 Drillisch's existing customers to its own network, 1&1 
Drillisch will provide these customers with 5G services exclusively via its own 5G network. 
- Until completion of 1&1 Drillisch's customer migration, national roaming and MBA MVNO services run in parallel. The 
commercial terms of the NRA apply to both services. 
Telefónica Deutschland and 1&1 Drillisch have agreed confidentiality with regards to further details of the NRA. 
Telefónica Deutschland confirms its FY21 outlook and medium-term guidance. 
More information: 
Telefónica Deutschland 
Investor Relations 
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50 
D-80992 Munich 
t +49 (0)89 2442-1010 
f +49 (0)89 2442-2000 
e ir-deutschland@telefonica.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-05-21 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG 
              Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50 
              80992 München 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)89 24 42 0 
Internet:     www.telefonica.de 
ISIN:         DE000A1J5RX9 
WKN:          A1J5RX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1199633 
MDAX TecDAX 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1199633 2021-05-21

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199633&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 21, 2021 17:55 ET (21:55 GMT)

