TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Berenberg gives a Sell rating
Today at 02:50 am
Share
Berenberg analyst reiterate his Sell rating on the stock. The target price is still set at EUR 2.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03:15:43 2023-06-28 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2.610 EUR
|-0.34%
|+1.20%
|+13.72%
|08:50am
|TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Berenberg gives a Sell rating
|MD
|Jun. 19
|Dispute with network operators: Small providers get some tailwind
|DP
|
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Berenberg gives a Sell rating
MD
|MD
|
Dispute with network operators: Small providers get some tailwind
DP
|DP
|
Politicians want to back small mobile providers
DP
|DP
|
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Barclays remains its Buy rating
MD
|MD
|
Strengthening small cell phone tariff providers? Debate picks up speed
DP
|DP
|
Fiber-optic Internet now available to many more households
DP
|DP
|
Vodafone and Hutchison's UK mobile merger faces tough test yet
RE
|RE
|
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Barclays maintains a Buy rating
MD
|MD
|
The landline telephone continues to lose importance
DP
|DP
|
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Deutsche Bank is now Neutral
MD
|MD
|
Deutsche Bank Research downgrades Telefonica Deutschland to 'Hold'.
DP
|DP
|
TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend
FA
|FA
|
Annual General Meeting of Telefónica Deutschland resolves dividend of EUR 0.18 per share for the financial year 2022
EQ
|EQ
|
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG Approves Dividend for the Financial Year 2022
CI
|CI
|
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
|MD
|
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
|MD
|
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
MD
|MD
|
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : UBS remains Neutral
MD
|MD
|
Telefonica Deutschland calls 1&1 demand for 5G roaming 'outrageous'
DP
|DP
|
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
MD
|MD
|
Telefonica Deutschland : Solid Q1 but the stock has already rallied 50% from its October lows
|
Transcript : Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 10, 2023
CI
|CI
|
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
|MD
|
Telefónica Deutschland : Telecommunications provider O2 Telefónica accelerates profitable growth at the start of the 2023 financial year
PU
|PU
|
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Robust start to the year confirming FY23 outlook with ongoing commercial momentum driving sustained operational & financial performance
EQ
|EQ
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-28
|2.612 €
|-0.34%
|11 780
|2023-06-27
|2.619 €
|+1.51%
|2,985,123
|2023-06-26
|2.580 €
|-0.69%
|1,845,891
|2023-06-23
|2.598 €
|+1.84%
|1,369,247
|2023-06-22
|2.551 €
|-0.66%
|1,649,269
Delayed Quote Xetra - 11:35:06 2023-06-27 am EDTMore quotes
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+13.72%
|8 536 M $
|-12.08%
|8 607 M $
|+0.17%
|8 451 M $
|0.00%
|8 692 M $
|-3.66%
|8 891 M $
|-8.98%
|7 871 M $
|+38.91%
|7 774 M $
|+18.91%
|9 626 M $
|+14.52%
|7 169 M $
|+24.28%
|7 104 M $