TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
Today at 04:03 am
Share
JP Morgan is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 3.60.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04:39:54 2023-07-27 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2.448 EUR
|-0.89%
|+0.25%
|+6.17%
|10:03am
|TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
|MD
|06:41am
|Police union calls for regulation on telecommunications data
|DP
|TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
|MD
|Police union calls for regulation on telecommunications data
|DP
|TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Recent correction a buying opportunity
|Transcript : Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 26, 2023
|CI
|Survey: Many wishes for fiber-optic Internet still unfulfilled
|DP
|TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
|MD
|TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
|MD
|TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
|MD
|Federal government: expansion of fiber optics and mobile communications picks up speed
|DP
|TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Berenberg gives a Sell rating
|MD
|Dispute with network operators: Small providers get some tailwind
|DP
|Politicians want to back small mobile providers
|DP
|TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Barclays remains its Buy rating
|MD
|Strengthening small cell phone tariff providers? Debate picks up speed
|DP
|Fiber-optic Internet now available to many more households
|DP
|Vodafone and Hutchison's UK mobile merger faces tough test yet
|RE
|TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Barclays maintains a Buy rating
|MD
|The landline telephone continues to lose importance
|DP
|TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Deutsche Bank is now Neutral
|MD
|Deutsche Bank Research downgrades Telefonica Deutschland to 'Hold'.
|DP
|TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend
|FA
|Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG Approves Dividend for the Financial Year 2022
|CI
|TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Sell rating
|MD
|TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
|MD
|TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
|MD
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+6.17%
|8 135 M $
|-4.60%
|7 912 M $
|-1.84%
|8 670 M $
|+18.31%
|7 498 M $
|-1.78%
|9 121 M $
|+27.95%
|7 079 M $
|-8.10%
|9 274 M $
|-4.31%
|6 849 M $
|-0.75%
|6 795 M $
|+19.24%
|6 743 M $