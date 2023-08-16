Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG is a Germany-based company in the telecommunications sector. The Company offers mobile and fixed-line services, providing voice, data and other services to private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things (IoT) and advanced data analytics. It also acts as a wholesale provider, offering access to its infrastructure and service capabilities to its wholesale partners. The Company markets its products under a multi-brand strategy. Its brand portfolio includes O2, Blau, AY YILDIZ, Ortel Mobile, AldiTalk and Tchibo mobil. The Company targets Small offices/Home offices (SoHo) and small and medium enterprise (SME) business customers through its O2 brand. Telefonica NEXT bundles the Company's digitization and data analysis offering, which includes analyzing anonymized motion data from the mobile network and the geeny.io IoT software platform, among others. The Company is part of Telefonica SA's group.

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services