Telefónica Deutschland : Annual Financial Statements 2022
03/01/2023 | 02:55am EST
Annual Financial Statements
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG Reporting year 2022
Annual Financial Statements 2022
01
Contents
02 Reference to the Combined Management Report of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
03 Annual Financial Statements
Declaration of the Statutory Representatives
Independent Auditor's Report
Glossary
Imprint
Editorial note:
The figures in the following have been rounded in accordance with established commercial practise. Therefore, recalculations may differ slightly from the totals shown in the tables.
Annual Financial Statements 2022 / Reference to the Combined Management Report of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
02
Reference to the Combined Management Report of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
The Management Report of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG and the Group Management Report are published in the Telefónica Deutschland Annual Report 2022 in accordance with section 315 (5) German Commercial Code (HGB). The Annual Financial Statements and the Management Report of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG for financial year 2022, which is combined with the Group Management Report, will be submitted to the operator of the Register of Companies and published in the Register of Companies. The Annual Financial Statements of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG and the Annual Report of the Group for financial year 2022 are also available online at:
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 07:54:14 UTC.