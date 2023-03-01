Telefónica Deutschland : Annual Financial Statements 2022

Reference to the Combined Management Report of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG

The Management Report of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG and the Group Management Report are published in the Telefónica Deutschland Annual Report 2022 in accordance with section 315 (5) German Commercial Code (HGB). The Annual Financial Statements and the Management Report of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG for financial year 2022, which is combined with the Group Management Report, will be submitted to the operator of the Register of Companies and published in the Register of Companies. The Annual Financial Statements of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG and the Annual Report of the Group for financial year 2022 are also available online at:

www.telefonica.de/investor-relations-en/publications/financial-publications