TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG

(O2D)
2023-03-01
2.890 EUR   +0.66%
02:55aTelefónica Deutschland : Annual Financial Statements 2022
PU
02/27TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02/24TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Goldman Sachs keeps a Sell rating
MD
Telefónica Deutschland : Annual Financial Statements 2022

03/01/2023
Annual Financial Statements

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG Reporting year 2022

Annual Financial Statements 2022

01

Contents

02 Reference to the Combined Management Report of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG

03 Annual Financial Statements

  1. Declaration of the Statutory Representatives
  2. Independent Auditor's Report
  1. Glossary
  1. Imprint

Editorial note:

The figures in the following have been rounded in accordance with established commercial practise. Therefore, recalculations may differ slightly from the totals shown in the tables.

Annual Financial Statements 2022 / Reference to the Combined Management Report of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG

02

Reference to the Combined Management Report of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG

The Management Report of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG and the Group Management Report are published in the Telefónica Deutschland Annual Report 2022 in accordance with section 315 (5) German Commercial Code (HGB). The Annual Financial Statements and the Management Report of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG for financial year 2022, which is combined with the Group Management Report, will be submitted to the operator of the Register of Companies and published in the Register of Companies. The Annual Financial Statements of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG and the Annual Report of the Group for financial year 2022 are also available online at:

www.telefonica.de/investor-relations-en/publications/financial-publications

Telefónica DeutschlandHolding AG

03

Annual

Financial

Statements

for Financial Year 2022

Annual Financial Statements 2022 / Balance Sheet

04

Balance Sheet

Assets (in EUR)

  1. Fixed assets Financial Assets
    Shares in affiliated companies
  2. Current assets
    I. Receivables and other assets
    1. Receivables from affiliated companies
    2. Other assets
  4. Prepaid expenses

Total assets

As of 31 December 2022

As of 31 December 2021

6,910,727,276.16

7,506,147,174.90

6,910,727,276.16

7,506,147,174.90

114,660,700.84

83,038,896.04

0.00

93,621.82

114,660,700.84

83,132,517.86

246,106.89

253,361.65

7,025,634,083.89

7,589,533,054.41

Equity and liabilities (in EUR)

A) Equity

I. Subscribed capital

  1. Additional paid-in capital III. Retained earnings
    Legal reserve

IV. Balance sheet profit

  1. Provisions
  1. Provisions for pensions and similar obligations
  2. Tax provisions
  3. Other provisions
  1. Liabilities
  1. Trade payables
    • thereof with a remaining term of up to one year EUR 78,196.10 (previous year EUR 114,576.44)
  3. Liabilities to affiliated companies
    • thereof with a remaining term of up to one year EUR 23,192,511.03 (previous year EUR 24,409,681.43)
    • thereof with a remaining term of more than one year EUR 671,410.37 (previous year EUR 383,108.40)
  5. Other liabilities
    • thereof with a remaining term of up to one year EUR 53,098,196.84 (previous year EUR 31,715,712.06)
    • thereof from taxes EUR 53,064,954.85 (previous year EUR 31,715,712.06)

Total equity and liabilities

As of 31 December 2022

As of 31 December 2021

2,974,554,993.00

2,974,554,993.00

3,406,104,489.66

3,961,886,514.59

14,083.91

14,083.91

14,083.91

14,083.91

551,509,086.83

545,419,898.74

6,932,182,653.40

7,481,875,490.24

4,113,961.00

3,829,510.00

2,987,556.30

41,486,367.42

9,309,598.85

5,718,608.42

16,411,116.15

51,034,485.84

78,196.10

114,576.44

23,863,921.40

24,792,789.83

53,098,196.84

31,715,712.06

77,040,314.34

56,623,078.33

7,025,634,083.89

7,589,533,054.41

Disclaimer

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 07:54:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
