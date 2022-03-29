Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    O2D   DE000A1J5RX9

TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG

(O2D)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/29/2022 | 11:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.03.2022 / 17:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Haas

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG

b) LEI
391200ECRPJ3SWQJUM30 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1J5RX9

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.4500 EUR 49000.00 EUR
2.4580 EUR 183121.00 EUR
2.4480 EUR 11016.00 EUR
2.4520 EUR 125052.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.4546 EUR 368189.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/03/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


29.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
80992 München
Germany
Internet: www.telefonica.de

MDAX TecDAX
 
End of News DGAP News Service

73827  29.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1314895&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG
11:31aTELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by ..
EQ
03/22TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND : Additional up to 2,000 sites for network coverage in the O2 netwo..
PU
03/18TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : UBS is now Neutral
MD
03/11TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03/03TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
03/02TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND : O2 Telefónica launches new B2B billing platform with MATRIXX on G..
PU
02/28TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Gets a Neutral rating from UBS
MD
02/28TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND : O2 Telefónica analyses CO2 emissions from suppliers
PU
02/25TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Warburg Research sticks Neutral
MD
02/24TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 902 M 8 672 M 8 672 M
Net income 2022 18,9 M 20,7 M 20,7 M
Net Debt 2022 3 323 M 3 647 M 3 647 M
P/E ratio 2022 188x
Yield 2022 7,44%
Capitalization 7 204 M 7 906 M 7 906 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 7 400
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 2,42 €
Average target price 2,65 €
Spread / Average Target 9,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Haas CEO & Chief Operating Officer
Markus Rolle Chief Financial Officer
Peter D. Löscher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mallik Rao Chief Technology Officer
Patricia Cobián González Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG-0.78%7 906
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.31%214 803
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED18.16%150 885
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-13.30%108 241
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION15.49%104 411
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG4.79%93 197