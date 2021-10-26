DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/ interim statements 2021-10-26 / 15:50 Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Language: German Date of disclosure: November 03, 2021 Address: https://www.telefonica.de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzpublikationen.html Language: English Date of disclosure: November 03, 2021 Address: https://www.telefonica.de/investor-relations-en/publications/financial-publications.html

Company: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
80992 München
Germany
Internet: www.telefonica.de

