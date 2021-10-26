Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    O2D   DE000A1J5RX9

TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG

(O2D)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

10/26/2021 | 09:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/ interim statements 2021-10-26 / 15:50 Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Language: German Date of disclosure: November 03, 2021 Address: https://www.telefonica.de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzpublikationen.html Language: English Date of disclosure: November 03, 2021 Address: https://www.telefonica.de/investor-relations-en/publications/financial-publications.html

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-26 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG 
              Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50 
              80992 München 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.telefonica.de 
MDAX TecDAX 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1243730 2021-10-26

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1243730&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2021 09:50 ET (13:50 GMT)

All news about TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG
09:51aTELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarter..
DJ
10/11TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
10/11ANALYST RECOMMANDATIONS : AstraZeneca, Comcast, Exxon, Starbucks...
10/11TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Jefferies reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
10/08TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Warburg Research remains Neutral
MD
10/08TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND : Telefónica Deutschland / O2 showcases solutions for networking re..
PU
10/07TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
10/06TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND : Telefónica Deutschland / O2 Business democratizes the Internet of..
PU
09/23TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND : Launch of the world's first cyber security for robots laboratory ..
PU
09/22TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND : O2 succeeds in making Germany's first voice call on the 5G live n..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7 694 M 8 938 M 8 938 M
Net income 2021 29,2 M 33,9 M 33,9 M
Net Debt 2021 3 426 M 3 980 M 3 980 M
P/E ratio 2021 110x
Yield 2021 7,89%
Capitalization 6 815 M 7 914 M 7 916 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 7 852
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 2,29 €
Average target price 2,73 €
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Haas CEO & Chief Operating Officer
Markus Rolle Chief Financial Officer
Peter D. Löscher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mallik Rao Chief Technology Officer
Patricia Cobián González Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG1.60%7 914
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-9.91%217 687
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.10.49%134 376
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.86%129 061
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION17.18%98 045
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG8.87%89 691