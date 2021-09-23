Log in
    O2D   DE000A1J5RX9

TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG

(O2D)
  Report
Telefónica Deutschland : Launch of the world's first cyber security for robots laboratory in Munich

09/23/2021 | 07:42am EDT
Telefónica Tech and Alias Robotics:Launch of the world's first cyber security for robots laboratory in Munich
Credits: Telefónica S.A.
The lab, called CS4R, is located at the Wayra innovation hub in Munich, Germany.
Today,Telefónica Tech and Alias Robotics, a company specialising in cyber security for robots, have inaugurated the world's first laboratory dedicated exclusively to innovation in cyber security for robots, at the Wayra Innovation Hub in Munich. The launch of this lab, called CS4R (Cyber Security For Robots), is part of the integration of Alias Robotics within the investment portfolio of Telefonica Tech Ventures, announced in December 2020. The German city of Munich is a strategic European hub for both Spanish companies. The CS4R laboratory will allow both companies to continue leading the booming industry sector of cyber security for robots, to approach potential local customers and, ultimately, to continue helping companies to face the next digital wave securely. Alias Robotics will be able to showcase and test its flagship product, the Robot Immune System (RIS), an advanced software solution that detects, prevents, protects and reports on threats affecting robots. This lab will feature a variety of robots that are widely used in industry, such as collaborative robots, which interact directly with workers, conventional industrial robots and mobile robotic platforms.
In an environment where the use of industrial robots is becoming more and more important by making processes more efficient, Telefónica Tech, with its alliance with Alias Robotics, positions itself as a pioneer in the field of cyber security for robots and as a leader in the sector to work with and protect its customers against possible cyber attacks. According to Vicente Segura, head of OT security at Telefónica Tech, "industry is undergoing an unprecedented digital transformation process in which all systems, including robots, must incorporate the most advanced security mechanisms. Cyber security for robots helps companies avoid production stoppages due to attacks, which can lead to significant financial losses and reputational damage". According to Alexander Arriola, CEO of Alias Robotics, "the factory of the future will be a space where all devices are connected and where humans and robots work closely together in the workplace, which is why more and more customers are choosing to improve their cyber security posture for robots". He adds: "According to the World Economic Forum, by 2025, humans and machines are expected to share work equally".
About Telefónica Tech
Telefónica Tech is the leading company in digital transformation. The company offers a wide range of services and integrated technological solutions in Cyber Security, Cloud, IoT, Big Data and Blockchain.
About Alias Robotics
Alias Robotics was founded in 2018. It is the creator of RIS, Robot Immune System, an intelligent antivirus that, like the human system, adapts and evolves to protect robots. RIS was created by a specialised technical team with more than 10 years of experience in robotics and cybersecurity. For more information, please visit: https://aliasrobotics.com/

Disclaimer

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 11:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
