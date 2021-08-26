Telefónica Deutschland : O2 accelerates 3G switchoff in many regions

For an improved 4G network: O 2 accelerates 3G switchoff in many regions

Telefónica Deutschland / O 2 is accelerating the shutdown of its 3G network in various regions of Germany. Instead of the originally planned implementation by the end of the year, the company will now convert the majority of 3G sites as early as September and carry out the last large-scale shutdowns by mid-November. The company began shutting down the 3G network in individual regions on July 1. In the meantime, this has already been implemented for a third of the approximately 16,000 3G sites nationwide in order to be able to use the freed-up frequencies for 4G. Based on the positive experience to date, the telecommunications provider is now implementing its plan even faster so that customers can benefit from the improved 4G network even sooner.

Mallik Rao 'With the complete switch from 3G to 4G, we are setting the course for an even more powerful O 2 network as well as a significantly better network experience for our customers,' said Mallik Rao, Chief Technology & Information Officer of Telefónica Deutschland / O 2 . '4G has long been the backbone of digital connectivity. We provide over 99 percent of the population with 4G and are consistently expanding further. In doing so, we are focusing in parallel on our 5G rollout to ignite the digitalization turbo in the country. We are making 5G available to more and more customers in all regions and offering them two high-speed standards for mobile data usage with 4G and 5G.' The conversions from 3G to 4G directly benefit O 2 customers. They benefit from an even better 4G network - with higher data rates, more capacity and better voice quality. With the appropriate tariff, they surf on the 4G network at up to 225 Mbit/s, for example, instead of the previous 42.2 Mbit/s via 3G. Numerous customers of other Telefónica Deutschland's own and partner brands will also benefit from the modern 4G technology and higher capacities at even more locations in the future.

Accelerated timetable until the end of the year Current status of the 3G switchoff in Germany O 2 has already successfully implemented the shutdowns for a third of its 3G network, including in numerous regions of Lower Saxony, Bavaria, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Brandenburg, Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia (especially the Ruhr region). At the coming turn of the month (August/September), the company will switch off a further 4,500 3G sites, making valuable frequency spectrum available for 4G. These include sites on the coast of the North Sea and Baltic Sea, in Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia, and in individual parts of Baden-Württemberg. Around 2,500 3G sites will follow in mid-September. Rededications from 3G to 4G in Brandenburg (Märkisch-Oderland) and North Rhine-Westphalia (Münsterland, Sauerland and Bergisches Land) will be accelerated. This work was originally scheduled for November. From mid-November, the company is upgrading over 2,200 3G sites that were previously scheduled to be switched off in December. This mainly affects regions in Rhineland-Palatinate and Hesse. The last individual sites will still be converted by the end of the year.

Attractively priced switching offers for O 2 customers Credits: Pixabay User stux | CC0 1.0, bearbeitet O 2 offers its customers attractive switching offers 2 customers who do not yet have a 4G-capable smartphone, O 2 is offering free SIM swap if they are still using a SIM card limited to 3G. In this way, the company is ensuring that it takes all its customers into the future. For all existing Ocustomers who do not yet have a 4G-capable smartphone, Ois offering attractively priced switching offers . New customers also receive a wide selection of suitable 4G/5G smartphones and tariffs. In addition, the company continues to offer all of its own customers aif they are still using a SIM card limited to 3G. In this way, the company is ensuring that it takes all its customers into the future.