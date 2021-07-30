Telefónica Deutschland : O2 and Mainova turn Frankfurter street light into a 5G HotSpot

Credits: Abel Mobilfunk The smart 5G street light is connected to the Frankfurt fibre optic and SRM lighting network.

In cooperation with the energy provider Mainova and its subsidiary SRM Straßenbeleuchtung Rhein-Main, O 2 can now offer fast 5G mobile communications to even more people in Frankfurt with the selective coverage. The prerequisite for use is a 5G-capable smartphone with a corresponding SIM card. Thomas Erfert, Managing Director of Mainova subsidiary SRM Straßenbeleuchtung Rhein-Main, says: 'We have been a reliable partner for the people of Frankfurt for many years and look after the street lighting network of the Main metropolis. Our more than 70,000 street lights on around 55,000 masts ensure safe lighting in the city every day. Now we are delighted with our new addition, which bundles lighting and mobile communications. This first-time solution, which we developed together with our partner G&G Stadtsysteme and are now implementing with Telefónica Deutschland / O 2 , is innovative technology in the best sense.' It carries the active antennas needed for 5G coverage in its head at a height of about ten metres and is connected to the Frankfurt fibre optic and SRM lighting network.