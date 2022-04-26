Telefónica Deutschland : O2 and Vodafone join forces to bring even more people into the gigabit age

Expanded cooperation in the cable fibre network: O 2 and Vodafone join forces to bring even more people into the gigabit age

Since the end of 2020, O 2 has been implementing its own fixed broadband products on Vodafone Germany's cable fiber network on the basis of a wholesale agreement. At the time, the agreement was the first cable wholesale agreement in the German market and is currently exclusive to O 2 . As a result, the Telefónica brand reaches around 24 million households nationwide. This makes cable access a central access route for the company's "Internet for the home" offerings alongside VDSL, fiber optics and fixed-network replacement products based on mobile communications. Now O 2 Telefónica and Vodafone Deutschland have extended the agreement to include access services for surfing speeds of up to 1 gigabit/s . Previously, these speeds were limited to 300 Mbit/s for O 2 . Gigabit via fiber optics will thus offer O 2 customers four times the Internet speed of current DSL products in the future and will be available throughout Germany much more extensively than comparably fast full fiber optic connections to the building or apartment.

