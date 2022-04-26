Telefónica Deutschland : O2 and Vodafone join forces to bring even more people into the gigabit age

Expanded cooperation in the cable fibre network:O2 and Vodafone join forces to bring even more people into the gigabit age
Credits: Getty Images
O2 Telefónica and Vodafone Deutschland have extended their agreement to include access services for surfing speeds of up to 1 gigabit/s.
Since the end of 2020, O2 has been implementing its own fixed broadband products on Vodafone Germany's cable fiber network on the basis of a wholesale agreement. At the time, the agreement was the first cable wholesale agreement in the German market and is currently exclusive to O2. As a result, the Telefónica brand reaches around 24 million households nationwide. This makes cable access a central access route for the company's "Internet for the home" offerings alongside VDSL, fiber optics and fixed-network replacement products based on mobile communications. Now O2 Telefónica and Vodafone Deutschland have extended the agreement to include access services for surfing speeds of up to 1 gigabit/s. Previously, these speeds were limited to 300 Mbit/s for O2. Gigabit via fiber optics will thus offer O2 customers four times the Internet speed of current DSL products in the future and will be available throughout Germany much more extensively than comparably fast full fiber optic connections to the building or apartment.
"By adding even faster cable connections, we are offering O2 customers even more attractive broadband products at an even better price-performance ratio. With our sales force, even more people can thus enter the gigabit age even faster. We already offer the most comprehensive fixed-network broadband portfolio in the German market in terms of technology and geography via smart cooperation agreements," says Alfons Lösing, Chief Partner & Wholesale Officer on the Management Board of O2 Telefónica. "Millions of home office workers and home schooling students showed during Corona: Germany needs the gigabit. Because data traffic has increased more than tenfold in that time. And it will continue to rise. Vodafone is Germany's gigabit master builder - with the largest gigabit network, reaching almost 60 percent of households. Now we are expanding our collaboration with O2 Telefónica to bring even more people into the gigabit age," said Anna Dimitrova, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer at Vodafone Germany. While O2 is expanding and operating its modern 4G and 5G mobile network itself, the provider is relying on cooperations in its fixed-network business. O2 has access to all technologies and serves its customers with a future-oriented broadband mix.
