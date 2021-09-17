Telefónica Deutschland : O2 to offer all-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini with Orders Starting on September 17

Best-ever lineup of iPhone will be available September 24:O2 to offer all-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini with Orders Starting on September 17
Credits: Apple
O2 Kunden können die neuen iPhones ab dem 17. September, 14 Uhr vorbestellen.
O2 will offer the best-ever lineup of iPhone, including the innovative and elegant iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini. Redesigned inside and out, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max introduce the most advanced pro camera system ever on iPhone, Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, improved battery life, the Apple-designed A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU, and an advanced 5G experience. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature the most advanced dual camera system ever in iPhone and the powerhouse A15 Bionic chip in a sleek and durable design. Customers will be able to pre-order the iPhone 13 lineup on September 17, with availability on September 24. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit www.o2.de.
iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max: More 5G Bands and Pro Camera System
Featuring an advanced 5G experience with more 5G bands, the iPhone 13 lineup works in more places on 5G for greater coverage and performance.1) Available in four stunning finishes - graphite, gold, silver, and the all-new sierra blue - iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, introduce an all-new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion featuring an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, making the touch experience even faster and more responsive. They also introduce the best battery life ever on iPhone with iPhone 13 Pro Max, lasting up to two and a half hours longer in a day than iPhone 12 Pro Max, a new storage capacity of 1TB, and are protected by the Ceramic Shield front cover, tougher than any smartphone glass. With new Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras, the pro camera system gets its biggest advancement ever capturing stunning photos and video, powered by the Apple-designed A15 Bionic. These technologies enable impressive new photo capabilities like macro photography on the new Ultra Wide camera and up to 2.2x improved low-light performance on the new Wide camera, and new computational photography features like Photographic Styles to personalize the look of images in the Camera app, and Night mode on all cameras. Video takes a huge leap forward offering Cinematic mode for beautiful depth-of-field transitions, macro video, Time-lapse and Slo-mo, and even better low-light performance. Both models also offer end-to-end pro workflows in Dolby Vision, and for the first time, ProRes, only available on iPhone.
iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini: Advanced 5G Experience and Best Ever Dual-Camera System
Credits: Apple
The next generation iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature a beautiful design with sleek flat edges in five gorgeous new colors - pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED.2) Both models feature major innovations including the most advanced dual-camera system ever on iPhone - with a new Wide camera with bigger pixels and sensor-shift optical image stabilization offering improvements in low light photos and videos, a new way to personalize the camera with Photographic Styles, and Cinematic mode, which brings a new dimension to video storytelling. Equipped with the Appledesigned A15 Bionic, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini also boast super-fast performance and power efficiency, longer battery life, a brighter Super Retina XDR display that brings content to life, incredible durability with the Ceramic Shield front cover, double the entry-level storage at 128GB, an industry-leading IP68 rating for water resistance, and an advanced 5G experience.
O2 ignites 5G Expansion Turbo: Nationwide 5G Network by 2025
Das O2 5G-Netz funkt jetzt bereits in über 100 deutschen Städten.
The new iPhone models are all 5G-enabled, as are almost all of our mobile tariffs. The O2 5G network is now already transmitting in over 100 German cities.3) With around 2,500 5G antennas on the powerful 3.6 GHz frequencies, O2 is currently one of the drivers of fast 5G in Germany. Current industry studies prove the performance of the O2 5G network: the mobile communications analysis company Opensignal has named the O2network the fastest 5G network in Germany, as it achieved the highest average speeds for download speeds.4) The international speed test specialist Ookla also certified the O2 5G network as having the best '5G performance' of all German mobile providers.5) What's more, O2 is expanding its 5G network faster than any other technology before: by the end of the year, the network operator will cover more than 30 per cent of the German population with 5G, and the whole of Germany by 2025. By the way, O2 customers who opt for a new iPhone 13 model in combination with an o2 Free tariff will benefit from the 'Tag Nix' after 24 months of contract. From then on, unlike with other mobile network operators, they only pay for their tariff, but no longer for their smartphone. For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit www.o2.de. For more details on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com.
Footnotes
1
Data plan is required. 5G, Gigabit LTE, VoLTE, and Wi-Fi calling are available in select markets and through select carriers. Speeds are based on theoretical throughput and vary based on site conditions and carrier. For details on 5G and LTE support, customers can contact their carrier or visit apple.com/iphone/cellular.
2
Every iPhone 13 (PRODUCT)RED purchase now contributes directly to the Global Fund to combat pandemics like COVID-19 and AIDS.
3
5G is available at more and more locations. To use 5G in the O2 network, a suitable end device is required, e.g. from the O2 portfolio. More information at www.o2.de/netz
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 06:11:02 UTC.