Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    O2D   DE000A1J5RX9

TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG

(O2D)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Telefónica Deutschland : O2 to offer all-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini with Orders Starting on September 17

09/17/2021 | 02:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Best-ever lineup of iPhone will be available September 24:O2 to offer all-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini with Orders Starting on September 17
Credits: Apple
O2 Kunden können die neuen iPhones ab dem 17. September, 14 Uhr vorbestellen.
O2 will offer the best-ever lineup of iPhone, including the innovative and elegant iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini. Redesigned inside and out, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max introduce the most advanced pro camera system ever on iPhone, Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, improved battery life, the Apple-designed A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU, and an advanced 5G experience. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature the most advanced dual camera system ever in iPhone and the powerhouse A15 Bionic chip in a sleek and durable design. Customers will be able to pre-order the iPhone 13 lineup on September 17, with availability on September 24. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit www.o2.de.
iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max: More 5G Bands and Pro Camera System
Featuring an advanced 5G experience with more 5G bands, the iPhone 13 lineup works in more places on 5G for greater coverage and performance.1) Available in four stunning finishes - graphite, gold, silver, and the all-new sierra blue - iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, introduce an all-new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion featuring an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, making the touch experience even faster and more responsive. They also introduce the best battery life ever on iPhone with iPhone 13 Pro Max, lasting up to two and a half hours longer in a day than iPhone 12 Pro Max, a new storage capacity of 1TB, and are protected by the Ceramic Shield front cover, tougher than any smartphone glass. With new Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras, the pro camera system gets its biggest advancement ever capturing stunning photos and video, powered by the Apple-designed A15 Bionic. These technologies enable impressive new photo capabilities like macro photography on the new Ultra Wide camera and up to 2.2x improved low-light performance on the new Wide camera, and new computational photography features like Photographic Styles to personalize the look of images in the Camera app, and Night mode on all cameras. Video takes a huge leap forward offering Cinematic mode for beautiful depth-of-field transitions, macro video, Time-lapse and Slo-mo, and even better low-light performance. Both models also offer end-to-end pro workflows in Dolby Vision, and for the first time, ProRes, only available on iPhone.
iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini: Advanced 5G Experience and Best Ever Dual-Camera System
Credits: Apple
The next generation iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature a beautiful design with sleek flat edges in five gorgeous new colors - pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED.2) Both models feature major innovations including the most advanced dual-camera system ever on iPhone - with a new Wide camera with bigger pixels and sensor-shift optical image stabilization offering improvements in low light photos and videos, a new way to personalize the camera with Photographic Styles, and Cinematic mode, which brings a new dimension to video storytelling. Equipped with the Appledesigned A15 Bionic, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini also boast super-fast performance and power efficiency, longer battery life, a brighter Super Retina XDR display that brings content to life, incredible durability with the Ceramic Shield front cover, double the entry-level storage at 128GB, an industry-leading IP68 rating for water resistance, and an advanced 5G experience.
O2 ignites 5G Expansion Turbo: Nationwide 5G Network by 2025
Das O2 5G-Netz funkt jetzt bereits in über 100 deutschen Städten.
The new iPhone models are all 5G-enabled, as are almost all of our mobile tariffs. The O2 5G network is now already transmitting in over 100 German cities.3) With around 2,500 5G antennas on the powerful 3.6 GHz frequencies, O2 is currently one of the drivers of fast 5G in Germany. Current industry studies prove the performance of the O2 5G network: the mobile communications analysis company Opensignal has named the O2 network the fastest 5G network in Germany, as it achieved the highest average speeds for download speeds.4) The international speed test specialist Ookla also certified the O2 5G network as having the best '5G performance' of all German mobile providers.5) What's more, O2 is expanding its 5G network faster than any other technology before: by the end of the year, the network operator will cover more than 30 per cent of the German population with 5G, and the whole of Germany by 2025. By the way, O2 customers who opt for a new iPhone 13 model in combination with an o2 Free tariff will benefit from the 'Tag Nix' after 24 months of contract. From then on, unlike with other mobile network operators, they only pay for their tariff, but no longer for their smartphone. For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit www.o2.de. For more details on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com.
Footnotes
1 Data plan is required. 5G, Gigabit LTE, VoLTE, and Wi-Fi calling are available in select markets and through select carriers. Speeds are based on theoretical throughput and vary based on site conditions and carrier. For details on 5G and LTE support, customers can contact their carrier or visit apple.com/iphone/cellular.
2 Every iPhone 13 (PRODUCT)RED purchase now contributes directly to the Global Fund to combat pandemics like COVID-19 and AIDS.
3 5G is available at more and more locations. To use 5G in the O2 network, a suitable end device is required, e.g. from the O2 portfolio. More information at www.o2.de/netz
4 Source: Opensignal Awards - Germany: User Experience in 5G Networks: Germany, August 2021 Report Report Opensignal
5 Source: https://www.speedtest.net/global-index/germany

Disclaimer

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 06:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG
02:12aTELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND : O2 to offer all-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, i..
PU
09/08TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND : O2 controls racing vehicles at IAA in real time via 5G ..
PU
09/03TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND : O2 offers fastest 5G network in Germany
PU
09/01TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND : O2 and Stiftung Digitale Chancen launch education campa..
PU
09/01TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND : O2 Business makes New Work efficient for companies
PU
08/27DGAP-AFR : O2 Telefónica Deutschland Finanzierungs GmbH: Preliminary announcemen..
DJ
08/26TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND : O2 accelerates 3G switchoff in many regions
PU
08/12Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year ..
CI
08/09TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/05TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND : Telefónica / O2 brings 5G to Munich exhibition grounds ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7 690 M 9 050 M 9 050 M
Net income 2021 -91,2 M -107 M -107 M
Net Debt 2021 3 326 M 3 914 M 3 914 M
P/E ratio 2021 -81,7x
Yield 2021 7,46%
Capitalization 7 148 M 8 409 M 8 412 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 7 852
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 2,40 €
Average target price 2,71 €
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Haas CEO & Chief Operating Officer
Markus Rolle Chief Financial Officer
Peter D. Löscher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mallik Rao Chief Technology Officer
Patricia Cobián González Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG6.56%8 409
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-7.11%225 926
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.15.67%140 661
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.92%127 999
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION22.43%106 936
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG16.48%97 560