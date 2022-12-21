Telefónica Deutschland : Telefónica Deutschland extends further Management Board contracts

Supervisory Board decision:Telefónica Deutschland extends further Management Board contracts
Valentina Daiber, Nicole Gerhardt, Markus Rolle, Alfons Lösing
The Supervisory Board of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has approved the early extension of the contracts of Management Board members Valentina Daiber, Chief Officer Legal & Corporate Affairs, Nicole Gerhardt, Chief Human Resources Officer, Alfons Lösing, Chief Partner & Wholesale Officer, and Markus Rolle, Chief Financial Officer, which expire in July 2023. The new contracts run until 2026. CEO Markus Haas' contract was already extended ahead of schedule to the end of 2025 in February, and that of CTIO Mallik Rao was extended in May with a term also to the end of 2025. In addition, as announced in October, the new Chief Commercial Officer, Andreas Laukenmann, will complete the Management Board in 2023.
Markus Haas
"The contract extensions of my colleagues on the Executive Board are a strong signal for our growth course and our joint path to becoming the best o2 Telefónica ever," says CEO Markus Haas on the occasion of the contract extensions in the Executive Board team.
