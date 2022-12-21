Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    O2D   DE000A1J5RX9

TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG

(O2D)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:28 2022-12-21 am EST
2.286 EUR   +1.24%
Telefónica Deutschland : Telefónica Deutschland extends further Management Board contracts

12/21/2022 | 07:19am EST
Supervisory Board decision:Telefónica Deutschland extends further Management Board contracts
Valentina Daiber, Nicole Gerhardt, Markus Rolle, Alfons Lösing
The Supervisory Board of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has approved the early extension of the contracts of Management Board members Valentina Daiber, Chief Officer Legal & Corporate Affairs, Nicole Gerhardt, Chief Human Resources Officer, Alfons Lösing, Chief Partner & Wholesale Officer, and Markus Rolle, Chief Financial Officer, which expire in July 2023. The new contracts run until 2026. CEO Markus Haas' contract was already extended ahead of schedule to the end of 2025 in February, and that of CTIO Mallik Rao was extended in May with a term also to the end of 2025. In addition, as announced in October, the new Chief Commercial Officer, Andreas Laukenmann, will complete the Management Board in 2023.
Markus Haas
"The contract extensions of my colleagues on the Executive Board are a strong signal for our growth course and our joint path to becoming the best o2 Telefónica ever," says CEO Markus Haas on the occasion of the contract extensions in the Executive Board team.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials
Sales 2022 8 153 M 8 664 M 8 664 M
Net income 2022 112 M 120 M 120 M
Net Debt 2022 3 401 M 3 615 M 3 615 M
P/E ratio 2022 60,1x
Yield 2022 8,03%
Capitalization 6 717 M 7 138 M 7 138 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 7 400
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2,26 €
Average target price 2,66 €
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Haas Chief Executive, Operating & Consumer Officer
Markus Rolle Chief Financial Officer
Peter D. Löscher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mallik Rao Chief Technology Officer
Michael Hoffmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG-7.50%7 138
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-28.73%155 351
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED8.76%139 633
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15.85%99 777
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION18.32%97 853
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-26.50%56 261