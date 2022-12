Telefónica Deutschland : Telefónica Deutschland extends further Management Board contracts

Valentina Daiber, Nicole Gerhardt, Markus Rolle, Alfons Lösing

The Supervisory Board of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has approved theof the contracts of Management Board members, Chief Officer Legal & Corporate Affairs,, Chief Human Resources Officer,, Chief Partner & Wholesale Officer, and, Chief Financial Officer, which expire in July 2023. The new contracts run. CEO' contract was already extended ahead of schedule to the end of 2025 in February , and that of CTIOwas extended in May with a term also to the end of 2025. In addition, as announced in October , the new Chief Commercial Officer,, will complete the Management Board in 2023.