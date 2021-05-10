Telefónica Deutschland : Enabling a sustainable digitalisation

TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND 2020 CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY REPORT About this report 102-46;102-50;102-51;102-52;102-53;102-54 A note on human rights We are committed to the human rights listed below and highlighted by the icons in the report. Prohibition of child labour, protection of minors Prohibition of slavery and forced labour Prohibition of discrimination, the right to equal opportunities and treatment Right to health, well-being and secure work Right to work, fair pay, safe working conditions and social security Observance of statutory working time regulations Right to further training

Corporate responsibility (CR) is a central component of the Telefónica Deutschland Group's business mindset and activities. In this CR Report, we present the key information regarding our sustainability activities. It is aimed at our stakeholders such as the customers, employees, business partners, shareholders, policy- makers, academia, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the interested public. Reporting period and report boundary This CR Report contains information pertaining to the Telefónica Deutschland Group and Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG. This CR Report covers the financial year from 1 January to 31 December 2020. The report also contains information regarding relevant CR activities that extend beyond this period into other financial years. The quantitative key figures given in the report principally relate to the Telefónica Deutschland Group in the financial year 2020. Key figures that deviate from this are marked accordingly. The copy deadline for the CR Report is 30 March 2021. This report was published in German and English at the following online address in May 2020: www.telefonica.de/responsibility Comprehensive reporting in accordance with the GRI Standards and the UNGC principles This report was prepared in accordance with the Comprehensive option of the GRI Standards. The report content was chosen on the basis of the principle of materiality and takes into account our stakeholders' crucial expectations, the impact of our business activity and decisions relating to corporate strategy.

From this financial year, we are additionally reporting in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). This report constitutes a Communication on Progress (CoP). In this way, we are making a commitment to the UNGC's ten principles and undertake to realise these in the interests of governance for responsible corporate management. The CR strategy was developed further in the reporting year and will replace the previous Responsible Business Plan from 2021. An extensive materiality analysis performed in 2020 served as its basis. The results of the new materiality analysis will guide Telefónica Deutschland Group's actions from 2021 and will serve as the basis for its CR reporting in the reporting years to come. The 2020 CR Report comprises the chapters "Manag- ing corporate responsibility", "Responsible business", "Strengthening life in the digital world" and "Environ- mental and climate protection" that provide information on our CR strategy, measures, results, targets and challenges. During the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 we ensured there was reliable basic communication that met our customers' expectations regarding dependable network operation. At the same time, we introduced all the necessary measures to protect our staff in these extraordinary times. A detailed account of the pandemic and our handling of its impacts can be found in the chapter "Digital responsibility in times of the coronavirus pandemic" and on the coronavirus information page. In the chapter "Derivation and evaluation of the CR strategy", we show how we take frameworks into account in the orientation of our CR strategy and how we continuously evaluate our CR performance. The chapter "Facts and figures" then lists all the relevant key figures. The entire report (including the table of key figures and GRI content index) was audited by the