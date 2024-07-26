O 2 Telefónica and Deutsche Telekom to work even more closely together in the area of fiber optics in future

Where Deutsche Telekom has expanded or will continue to expand its FTTH network, O 2 Telefónica can market the connection and use of fiber optics on the basis of the contract at the same initial conditions as Deutsche Telekom. Among other things, this means that O 2 customers are connected just as quickly as Telekom customers and receive the same services for operating and troubleshooting the fiber optic connection. Both companies can offer their tariffs simultaneously during the entire pre-marketing and expansion phase. This gives customers more choice, as they can choose between the various tariffs offered by O 2 Telefónica and Deutsche Telekom.