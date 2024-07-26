Telefónica Deutschland : O2 Telefónica and Deutsche Telekom intensify their cooperation on fiber optic connections
Fiber-to-the-home (FTTH)/fiber optics:O2 Telefónica and Deutsche Telekom intensify their cooperation on fiber optic connections
O2 customers receive the same services for the operation and fault clearance of the fiber optic connection as Telekom customers
O2 Telefónica and Deutsche Telekom will be working even more closely together in the area of fiber optics in future. The two companies have concluded an agreement on a new purchasing model for the marketing of fiber optic connections in Deutsche Telekom's network. This purchasing model offers O2 Telefónica the opportunity to map Deutsche Telekom's new fiber optic portfolio for its own customer contact. The two companies had already agreed to extend their cooperation in the fixed network in 2020. O2 Telefónica can currently market fiber optic tariffs to 7.4 million households through its cooperation with Deutsche Telekom, with around 2 million more households to be added each year.
Same quality and services for all customers
O2 Telefónica and Deutsche Telekom to work even more closely together in the area of fiber optics in future
Where Deutsche Telekom has expanded or will continue to expand its FTTH network, O2 Telefónica can market the connection and use of fiber optics on the basis of the contract at the same initial conditions as Deutsche Telekom. Among other things, this means that O2 customers are connected just as quickly as Telekom customers and receive the same services for operating and troubleshooting the fiber optic connection. Both companies can offer their tariffs simultaneously during the entire pre-marketing and expansion phase. This gives customers more choice, as they can choose between the various tariffs offered by O2 Telefónica and Deutsche Telekom.
Customers of O2 and Deutsche Telekom benefit from the network expansion
Andreas Laukenmann
"The new contract gives our O2 customers even more attractive access to Germany's largest fiber-optic network. We are offering them high-speed access at a very attractive price-performance ratio. This is because they receive our fiber optic tariffs at the same price as for DSL or cable. This means that O2 customers can switch to fiber optics at no additional cost as soon as it becomes available in their area," says Andreas Laukenmann, Chief Consumer Officer at O2 Telefónica.
Kerstin Baumgart
"Many people and companies in Germany will benefit from this collaboration. Telekom stands for the principle of open networks, open access and cooperation. We provide every third connection via cooperations and joint ventures. We also want to further increase the utilization of our broadband network with this agreement. We are investing the financial resources we receive in the expansion of our high-speed networks and in the best customer experience," says Dr. Kerstin Baumgart, Wholesale Managing Director of Telekom Deutschland.
Fibre optics drives digitalization forward
Optical fiber enables speeds of up to 1000 Mbit/s
The German government's gigabit strategy envisages that all households in Germany will be able to use fiber optics by 2030. Comprehensive fibre optic coverage is crucial for the digitalization of the country. Data consumption is growing exponentially and will continue to increase due to new digital applications such as telemedicine and smart homes. O2 customers can book up to 1,000 Mbit/s high-speed Internet, including a telephone flat rate to the German fixed and mobile networks. Existing O2 landline customers can also switch to the O2 Home tariffs, which are implemented on the fiber optic infrastructure of partners such as Deutsche Telekom.
Telekom is expanding fiber optics throughout Germany
Currently, 8.8 million households in the Telekom network can book a fiber-optic tariff with up to 1 gigabit per second. 36 million households can book at least one tariff with up to 100 megabits per second (Mbit/s) or more in the Telekom network. Of these, over 30 million households can even get a tariff with up to 250 Mbit/s or more. Telekom operates a fiber optic network in Germany that is over 770,000 kilometers long. The company is expanding fiber optics throughout Germany and plans to provide 2.5 million more households with fiber optics this year. By 2030, Telekom wants to provide at least 25 million households with a fiber optic connection. By the end of 2024, the target is ten million connections.
