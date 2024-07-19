Communications services companies fell slightly as traders continued to retreat from high-risk niches of the market.

Cell-phone carriers were among the firms affected by widespread software outages.

Spanish telecommunications group Telefonica said a global tech outage had a limited impact on the company and didn't affect its residential customers, while French telecom giant Orange said the broadcasting of several television channels was affected by the historic glitch.

