    TEF   ES0178430E18

TELEFÓNICA, S.A.

(TEF)
Date: Thursday, 13th May 2021 Time: 07:30 (CET)

05/04/2021 | 01:36pm EDT
Date: Thursday, 13th May 2021
Time: 07:30 (CET)

Conference Call
Date: Thursday, 13th May 2021
Time: 09:30 (CET)
08:30 (BST)
03:30 (EST)

To be webcasted online

To participate in the Q&A session, please register using the link below to receive the dial in and PIN details:

If you have any questions, please contact the Investor Relations team at ir@telefonica.com or +34 914 828 700

www.telefonica.com/investors



Disclaimer

Telefónica SA published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 17:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 41 718 M 50 133 M 50 133 M
Net income 2021 2 177 M 2 616 M 2 616 M
Net Debt 2021 38 163 M 45 861 M 45 861 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,03x
Yield 2021 8,08%
Capitalization 20 926 M 25 142 M 25 147 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 112 797
Free-Float 91,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
José María Álvarez-Pallete López Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano Chief Financial & Control Officer
Alejandro Ramos Chief Information Security Officer
Ángel Vilá Vilá Boix Chief Operating Officer & Director
Peter Erskine Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFÓNICA, S.A.18.80%25 251
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.63%239 793
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED13.01%131 694
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.2.38%127 785
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG7.64%92 145
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.14%91 514
