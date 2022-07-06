Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Telefónica, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEF   ES0178430E18

TELEFÓNICA, S.A.

(TEF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:05 2022-07-06 am EDT
4.843 EUR   -1.26%
07/05MERGER CONTROL : ensuring the competitiveness of European markets
PU
06/29European ADRs Move Slightly Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
06/29TELEFONICA SA : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Green telecoms: burden or opportunity?

07/06/2022 | 04:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

I shared this discussion, about the role of telecoms in the transition into a low-carbon and circular economy, with relevant business sustainability leaders from Boston Consulting Group, International Telecommunication Union, and Telia Company.

I would like to highlight some relevant ideas that we all shared in this fascinating forum :

  • The telecommunications sector, digitalization, and technology have a significant role in driving sustainability. The telecommunications operators help other sectors to reduce carbon emissions. It´s a huge opportunity to use digitalization to transform business and reduce the intensity of carbon and promote circularity, reducing carbon emissions. Digitalization is critical to achieve the green transition.
  • The telecom operators are doing enormous efforts to reduce its own emissions, lots of things are happening in their own businesses, deploying the most efficient technologies, sourcing them with renewable electricity and helping their value chain to also reduce carbon emissions. But there are big challenges ahead. We, as a sector have a great commitment, but we must do more. For example, industry's incipient efforts in eco-design are already avoiding emissions and making more energy efficient, but there is still room for improvement. Business models need to be reviewed and increasing circularity in the sector is fundamental. We can say proudly that at Telefónica we have reduced our energy consumption by 7% since 2015, and by 70% in scope 1+2 emissions, and by 27% in our value chain. Even so, we still have a lot to do, for example, regarding the use of materials, we have a circular economy strategy to become a company with zero waste to landfill, increase eco-design, reuse, etc., which are key to ac

Telefónica has been working over 20 years on the road to sustainability: since the creation of its first environmental team.

  • We realised that there are still big differences at international level, there are companies that are really making major improvements, but not every corporation have the same commitment and are doing same efforts. The same inconsistency seems to be happening in geographical areas. Europe is advancing into the sustainability path with more strength, and this needs to be extended. Transformation must extend beyond European borders, for example the industry's supply chain is global, and companies in the industry operate all over the world, and the leadership that some companies show will reach the entire industry.

Use digitalization as an enabler to sustainability

  • We cannot afford the great challenges that we have in an isolated way, we must work together with our peers for example, we share the supply chain. With this purpose we are already collaborating in initiatives like JAC or GSMA, to foster the great changes we all need concerning carbon emissions and circularity.

There are indeed great opportunities behind the green transformation. It has been a lot of progress in the last years, but acceleration is essential.

Disclaimer

Telefónica SA published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 08:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TELEFÓNICA, S.A.
07/05MERGER CONTROL : ensuring the competitiveness of European markets
PU
06/29European ADRs Move Slightly Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
06/29TELEFONICA SA : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
06/28TELEFÓNICA S A : Otros Hechos De Importancia
PU
06/27TELEFÓNICA S A : Current Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 6-K)
PU
06/24TELEFÓNICA S A : Blockchain certifies the sustainability of electronic equipment .
PU
06/21TELEFÓNICA S A : Otros Hechos De Importancia
PU
06/16Fitch Affirms VTR Ratings and Revised the Rating Outlook to Negative
AQ
06/15TELEFÓNICA S A : Telefónica tops STL Partners' Telecoms Sustainability Scorecard ranking
PU
06/15TELEFÓNICA S A : Telefónica launches MAIA, a platform to promote the reuse of its network ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELEFÓNICA, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 38 169 M 39 104 M 39 104 M
Net income 2022 1 996 M 2 045 M 2 045 M
Net Debt 2022 31 886 M 32 666 M 32 666 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 6,13%
Capitalization 28 328 M 29 021 M 29 021 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
EV / Sales 2023 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 104 150
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart TELEFÓNICA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Telefónica, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFÓNICA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 4,91 €
Average target price 4,99 €
Spread / Average Target 1,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José María Álvarez-Pallete López Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano Chief Financial & Control Officer
Alejandro Ramos Chief Information Security Officer
Ángel Vilá Vilá Boix Chief Operating Officer & Director
Peter Erskine Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEFÓNICA, S.A.27.34%29 021
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.62%215 946
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED4.49%133 120
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION23.71%101 654
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15.73%96 087
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-26.24%77 345