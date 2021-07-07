Log in
    TEF   ES0178430E18

TELEFÓNICA, S.A.

(TEF)
07/07 03:28:16 am
3.805 EUR   -0.17%
07/06European ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
07/06TELEFÓNICA S A  : Telefónica, S.A (Form 6-K)
PU
07/05TELEFÓNICA S A  : Telefonica Units, CDPQ Complete Fiber Network Deal Via JV
MT
Spain's Telefonica plans to sell minority stake in tech unit, Cinco Dias says

07/07/2021 | 03:17am EDT
MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms operator Telefonica plans to raise as much as 500 million euros ($591.35 million) with the sale of a minority stake in its technology unit, Cinco Dias newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing financial sources.

Telefonica has hired advisor KPMG and investment bank Morgan Stanley and potential buyers include private equity funds such as Apax Partners, the newspaper said.

Telefonica is ready to sell up to 49% of the unit, which is initially valued at 1 billion euros. The unit includes cybersecurity, Internet of Things an cloud computing operations, Cinco Dias said.

The sale would be part of a wider Telefonica plan to reduce its debt by selling assets.

A spokesperson for Telefonica declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8455 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 40 248 M 47 593 M 47 593 M
Net income 2021 2 392 M 2 829 M 2 829 M
Net Debt 2021 37 016 M 43 772 M 43 772 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,87x
Yield 2021 7,99%
Capitalization 21 431 M 25 344 M 25 342 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 112 543
Free-Float 90,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 3,81 €
Average target price 4,59 €
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José María Álvarez-Pallete López Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano Chief Financial & Control Officer
Alejandro Ramos Chief Information Security Officer
Ángel Vilá Vilá Boix Chief Operating Officer & Director
Peter Erskine Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEFÓNICA, S.A.17.46%26 391
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.93%233 417
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.10.28%136 083
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.81%130 586
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG19.17%101 282
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION8.11%94 734