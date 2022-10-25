Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Telefónica, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEF   ES0178430E18

TELEFÓNICA, S.A.

(TEF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:09 2022-10-25 pm EDT
3.323 EUR   +1.40%
12:53pSpain's Telefonica to Get $1.30 Billion in Tax Refund
DJ
11:14aTelefónica S A : Our approach to early-stage Open Innovation
PU
03:33aTelefónica S A : Telefónica Tech boosts sustainable mobility with LIVALL
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spain's Telefonica to Get $1.30 Billion in Tax Refund

10/25/2022 | 12:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Mauro Orru


Telefonica SA said Tuesday that Spanish tax authorities would return 1.32 billion euros ($1.30 billion) to the company for overpayments it made more than a decade ago.

The Spanish telecommunication company said it would receive a EUR790 million refund for tax payments made between 2008 and 2011, with an additional EUR526 million as interest.

Telefonica had long been at loggerhgeads with Spanish tax authorities, taking the case to court in an attempt to secure a rebate from the treasury.


Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-25-22 1252ET

All news about TELEFÓNICA, S.A.
12:53pSpain's Telefonica to Get $1.30 Billion in Tax Refund
DJ
11:14aTelefónica S A : Our approach to early-stage Open Innovation
PU
03:33aTelefónica S A : Telefónica Tech boosts sustainable mobility with LIVALL
PU
10/20TELEFONICA SA : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
MD
10/20EU Judge Contests Ruling Over O2 UK Acquisition
MT
10/20EU court adviser suggests Hutchison ruling reversal, in potential blow for telcos
RE
10/20Lower tribunal should re-examine EU veto against Hutchison's O2 deal, EU court adviser ..
RE
10/19Iberdrola - Galan calls for more Europe and more electrification to combat energy crisi..
AQ
10/18Telefónica S A : The future of digitalisation and sustainability in Europe to be debated
PU
10/18Telefónica S A : What is sustainable digitalisation?
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELEFÓNICA, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 38 900 M 38 803 M 38 803 M
Net income 2022 1 876 M 1 871 M 1 871 M
Net Debt 2022 34 553 M 34 466 M 34 466 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 9,17%
Capitalization 18 400 M 18 184 M 18 354 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 101 962
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart TELEFÓNICA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Telefónica, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFÓNICA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 3,28 €
Average target price 4,77 €
Spread / Average Target 45,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José María Álvarez-Pallete López Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano Chief Financial & Control Officer
Alejandro Ramos Chief Information Security Officer
Ángel Vilá Vilá Boix Chief Operating Officer & Director
Peter Erskine Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEFÓNICA, S.A.-14.93%18 184
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-30.77%151 064
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED4.06%132 533
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION26.73%92 497
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG12.31%89 946
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-23.66%57 293