  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Telefónica, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEF   ES0178430E18

TELEFÓNICA, S.A.

(TEF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:50:24 2023-05-04 am EDT
4.020 EUR   -1.30%
Spain's antitrust watchdog opens probe into Telefonica over Formula 1 TV rights
RE
06:07aTelefonica Investigated by Spain Competition Body Over Formula 1 Agreement
DJ
05:06aSpanish Watchdog Launches Investigation into Telefónica over Formula 1 TV Deal
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spain's antitrust watchdog opens probe into Telefonica over Formula 1 TV rights

05/04/2023 | 10:15am EDT
GSMA's 2022 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

MADRID (Reuters) -Spain's antitrust watchdog said on Thursday it had started disciplinary proceedings against Telefonica over an agreement with streaming and cable TV channel DAZN to air Formula 1 races in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

CNMC, as the watchdog is known, will investigate whether the agreement between the Spanish telecoms company and DAZN violates the commitments made by Telefonica in 2015 to preserve competition after it bought cable TV operator DTS.

Back then, Telefonica agreed to make its content available to other pay-TV operators "under fair, reasonable, objective, transparent and non-discriminatory conditions" and "not acquire or exploit exclusive broadcasting rights in Spain of TV channels produced by third parties", CNMC said in a statement.

A Telefonica spokesperson said the company will respond to CNMC's requests, but declined to comment further.

CNMC said it now had up to three months to investigate and decide on the case.

Spain's antitrust watchdog started in December disciplinary proceedings against Telefonica for other possible violations of the commitments made when it bought DTS in 2015.

(Reporting by Matteo Allievi; Editing by Inti Landauro, Mark Potter and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on TELEFÓNICA, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 39 737 M 43 932 M 43 932 M
Net income 2023 1 817 M 2 009 M 2 009 M
Net Debt 2023 32 182 M 35 580 M 35 580 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,1x
Yield 2023 7,37%
Capitalization 23 130 M 25 573 M 25 573 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
EV / Sales 2024 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 103 651
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart TELEFÓNICA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Telefónica, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFÓNICA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 4,07 €
Average target price 4,34 €
Spread / Average Target 6,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José María Álvarez-Pallete López Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano Chief Financial & Control Officer
Enrique Blanco Nadales Chief Technology & Information Officer
Ángel Vilá Vilá Boix Chief Operating Officer & Director
Peter Erskine Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEFÓNICA, S.A.20.33%25 573
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED29.18%181 968
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.39%159 668
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14.18%116 992
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION11.24%105 590
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED40.07%82 746
