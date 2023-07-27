Telefonica S.A. is Spain's leading telecommunications operator. The group's activity is organized around 2 areas: - mobile telephony: 266.3 million subscribers at the end of 2020; - fixed telecommunication service: fixed telephone service, Internet access, broadcasting of TV channels, etc. The group operates in Spain (8.7 million telephone lines, 6 million ADSL lines and 3.9 million television subscriptions managed at the end of 2020), Europe (2.5 million telephone lines and 2.3 million ADSL lines managed), Brazil (9 million telephone lines, 6.3 million ADSL lines and 1.2 million television subscriptions managed) and Latin America (7.8 million telephone lines, 5.4 million ADSL lines and 2.9 million television subscriptions). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (26.4%), Brazil (20.7%), Latin America (21%), Germany (15.3%), the United Kingdom (14.7%) and other (1.9%).

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services