INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION
Todas as datas estão definidas como DD/MM/AAAA
Kindly be aware that date format is DD/MM/YYYY
O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Telefonica SA, código ISIN BRTLNCBDR005, informa que foi aprovado em 03/11/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,159225000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,891 - 03/11/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 0,609554062 por BDR.
O Fator em USD foi estimado pela conversão do fator divulgado pela empresa em moeda local e poderá sofrer alteração. Caso haja qualquer atualização por parte do depositário nos EUA, será disponibilizado novo comunicado ao mercado.
O evento será pago no dia 09/01/2024, aos titulares de BDRs em 11/12/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 12/12/2023 até 13/12/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 19% de IR, 0,38% de IOF, 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3, bem como eventuais taxas deduzidas pelo emissor do ADR.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Telefonica SA (Company), ISIN BRTLNCBDR005, hereby informs that on 03/11/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,159225000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,891 - 03/11/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,609554062 per BDR.
The USD Preliminary rate was estimated by the conversion of the dividend rate released by the company in it's local currency. In case that there is any update informed by the ADR Depositary in the U.S, a new Notice to the Market will be released.
The payment will be completed on 09/01/2024, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 11/12/2023.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 12/12/2023 to 13/12/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 19% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee, including other Depositary Services Fees deducted by the ADR Issuer.
