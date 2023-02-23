Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Telefónica, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEF   ES0178430E18

TELEFÓNICA, S.A.

(TEF)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:35:57 2023-02-23 pm EST
3.871 EUR   +1.63%
01:17pTelefónica S A : Consolidated Information 2022
PU
01:17pTelefónica S A : Individual Information 2022
PU
12:02pGlobal markets live: BAE Systems, Ebay, Nvidia, Lucid Group, Bumble...
MS
Telefónica S A : Individual Information 2022

02/23/2023 | 01:17pm EST
Telefónica S.A.

Individual

Annual Report

2022

Telefónica SA published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 18:16:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
01:17pTelefónica S A : Consolidated Information 2022
PU
01:17pTelefónica S A : Individual Information 2022
PU
12:02pGlobal markets live: BAE Systems, Ebay, Nvidia, Lucid Group, Bumble...
MS
09:18aMarketScreener's World Press Review: February 23
MS
09:14aTrending : Telefonica Sees Revenue, Earnings Growth in 2023
DJ
07:19aTelefonica CEO Supports Merger of Spanish Rival MasMovil with Orange Unit
MT
06:37aEU Begins Consultation on Big Tech Paying Network Costs
MT
06:31aEuropean Midday Briefing: Investors Digest Fed -2-
DJ
06:31aEuropean Midday Briefing: Investors Digest Fed Minutes, Big Ear..
DJ
06:20aTelefonica CEO backs Orange-MasMovil merger without remedies
RE
Financials
Sales 2022 39 838 M 42 354 M 42 354 M
Net income 2022 2 013 M 2 141 M 2 141 M
Net Debt 2022 34 087 M 36 239 M 36 239 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 7,88%
Capitalization 21 914 M 23 298 M 23 298 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 102 315
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart TELEFÓNICA, S.A.
Telefónica, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TELEFÓNICA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 3,81 €
Average target price 4,29 €
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José María Álvarez-Pallete López Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano Chief Financial & Control Officer
Enrique Blanco Nadales Chief Technology & Information Officer
Ángel Vilá Vilá Boix Chief Operating Officer & Director
Peter Erskine Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEFÓNICA, S.A.12.53%23 298
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.51%164 971
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED12.75%158 897
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG13.24%111 559
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.00%100 553
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED31.27%71 097