Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Telefónica, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEF   ES0178430E18

TELEFÓNICA, S.A.

(TEF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Telefónica S A : José María Álvarez-Pallete, new GSMA's Board Chair

02/01/2022 | 04:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Telefónica Chairman José María Álvarez-Pallete has been elected as the new Chairman of the Board of the GSMA, the association of the world's largest telecommunications groups and smaller independent operators.

With this election, the GSMA Chair will go to a Spanish company for the first time in the association's history. Álvarez-Pallete will serve from February 2022 to December 2024.

Telefónica's Chairman joins the GSMA as Chairman of the Board at a crucial time, when connectivity and telecommunications infrastructure have never been more important, and the world is witnessing a technological revolution that brings with it a new paradigm.

"I am very proud to join the GSMA as Chairman representing the global mobile ecosystem. Technologies such as 5G, edge computing, cloud, cybersecurity, AI and IoT have redefined the way society operates and interacts, paving the way for the metaverse, the web3 and the new digital age", said Telefónica's Chairman.

Álvarez-Pallete will contribute from the GSMA to the strengthening and development of these technologies, and he will do so without losing sight of the human dimension and the values that should govern digital transformation. "Progress in digitisation must include responsible leadership to drive growth, job creation, sustainability and accelerate digital inclusion. I look forward to supporting the GSMA in driving these critical issues forward," he said.

More than 400 companies and 25 million jobs

The GSMA represents more than 400 telecommunications companies worldwide, generating more than 25 million direct and indirect jobs. Mobile technology has generated USD 4.4 trillion in value added, representing 5.1 per cent of global Gross Domestic Product (GDP). By 2025 it will reach $5 trillion, with the development of 5G as the ultimate lever for productivity and efficiency.

At the end of 2020 -the last year with official data- there were more than 5 billion people subscribed to mobile services, representing 67 per cent of the world's population. The forecast is to reach 2025 with at least 500 million new users, to exceed 70 per cent of the world's population.

MWC Barcelona 2022

The Chairman of Telefónica will become President of the GSMA in the month that will end with the celebration of one of the association's major annual events, the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. Barcelona will host this year's edition between 28 February and 3 March, an event that will showcase the latest trends and developments in the sector, the most cutting-edge value propositions and the enormous potential of technology, digitisation and mobile telephony.

Alongside MWC, Barcelona will also host 4YFN, the GSMA's startup event to support entrepreneurs, investors and companies to connect and launch new projects together.

About Telefónica

Telefónica is one of the world's leading telecommunications service providers. The company offers fixed and mobile connectivity, as well as a wide range of digital services for individuals and businesses. It is present in Europe and Latin America, where it has more than 365 million customers. Telefónica is a fully private company whose shares are listed on the Spanish stock exchanges and on the New York and Lima stock exchanges.

About GSMA

The GSMA is a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. Our vision is to unlock the full power of connectivity so that people, industry, and society thrive. Representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries, the GSMA delivers for its members across three broad pillars: Connectivity for Good, Industry Services and Solutions, and Outreach. This activity includes advancing policy, tackling today's biggest societal challenges, underpinning the technology and interoperability that make mobile work, and providing the world's largest platform to convene the mobile ecosystem at the MWC and M360 series of events.

Disclaimer

Telefónica SA published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 21:58:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TELEFÓNICA, S.A.
04:59pTELEFÓNICA S A : José María Álvarez-Pallete, new GSMA's Board Chair
PU
11:22aTELEFÓNICA S A : Telefónica, distinguished as a leading company in sustainability, accordi..
PU
01/31Virgin Media O2 owners in investor talks on new fibre network - source
RE
01/31Virgin Media O2 Seeks Millions in Funding for Fiber Rollout, Sky News Reports
DJ
01/31TELEFÓNICA S A : How Artificial Intelligence can help to diagnose Alzheimer's disease
PU
01/30Telefonica, Liberty Global Mull Virgin Media O2 Stake Sale To Fund Broadband Rollout
MT
01/30Virgin Media O2 plans fibre joint venture in broadband push - reports
RE
01/28TELEFÓNICA S A : Telefónica Tech launches the Access & Authentication service with VU tech..
PU
01/28HAPPINESS AND THE NEW 5G NETWORK : A qualitative leap in communications
PU
01/28TELEFÓNICA S A : Telefónica is the Spanish company most committed to people development, a..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELEFÓNICA, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 39 160 M 44 138 M 44 138 M
Net income 2021 9 451 M 10 652 M 10 652 M
Net Debt 2021 34 398 M 38 771 M 38 771 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,45x
Yield 2021 7,59%
Capitalization 23 525 M 26 450 M 26 515 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 108 868
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart TELEFÓNICA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Telefónica, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFÓNICA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 4,10 €
Average target price 4,57 €
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José María Álvarez-Pallete López Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano Chief Financial & Control Officer
Alejandro Ramos Chief Information Security Officer
Ángel Vilá Vilá Boix Chief Operating Officer & Director
Peter Erskine Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEFÓNICA, S.A.7.18%26 546
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.81%223 448
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED12.18%143 556
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-8.99%102 494
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION3.71%100 512
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.28%88 579