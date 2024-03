This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

What is "net zero"? According to the UN, "net zero" can be defined as "cutting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to as close to zero as possible, with some residual emissions being reabsorbed in the atmosphere, for example by the ocean and forests". [...]