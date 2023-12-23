Dividend Announcement

DR Program: TELEFONICA S.A.

CUSIP:

879382208

ISIN:

US8793822086

Ticker:

TEF

Country:

Spain

Ratio (ORD:ADR):

1 : 1

Type of Distribution:

Cash

Ordinary Record Date:

13-Dec-23

ADR Record Date:

13-Dec-23

Ordinary Payable Date:

14-Dec-23

ADR Payable Date:

03-Jan-24

Ordinary Ex date:

12-Dec-13

Ordinary Rate:

0.15

Currency:

EURO

Conversion Rate:

1.097920

Gross Rate per ADR $:

0.164688

Cash Dividend

Local Market

Tax Rate

Tax Amount $ Fee $

Tax Relief Fee $ Fee $

Net $

0.00%

0.000000

0.015000

0.005000

0.00071

0.143978

1.00%

0.001647

0.015000

0.005000

0.00071

0.142331

5.00%

0.008234

0.015000

0.005000

0.00071

0.135744

10.00%

0.016469

0.015000

0.005000

0.00071

0.127509

12.00%

0.019763

0.015000

0.005000

0.00071

0.124215

15.00%

0.024703

0.015000

0.005000

0.00071

0.119275

18.00%

0.029644

0.015000

0.000658

0.00071

0.118676

19.00%

0.031291

0.015000

0.000000

0.000000

0.118397

Qualified Beneficial Owners are entitled to a reduced tax treaty rate of either 0%, 1%, 5%, 10%, 12% ,15%, 18% rather than the withholding rate of 19%.

Please refer to the DTC Important Notice for full details.

Tax Relief at Source Processing Fee and Local Market Fee is applicable for those electing the Favorable Tax Rates.

The Tax Relief at Source Fee and Local Market fee is for the Tax Certification Filing.

Questions may be directed to Keith Balwan at 973 461 7038

Email: Keith.Balwan@ citi.com

