To: New York Stock Exchange

Please be advised of the following dividend information: Approximate

Ordinary Record Date: 13-Dec-23 ADR Record Date: 13-Dec-23 Ordinary Payable Date: 14-Dec-23 ADR Payable Date: 03-Jan-24 Ordinary Ex date: 12-Dec-13 Ordinary Rate: 0.15 Currency: EURO Conversion Rate: 1.097920 Gross Rate per ADR $: 0.164688

Cash Dividend Local Market Tax Rate Tax Amount $ Fee $ Tax Relief Fee $ Fee $ Net $ 0.00% 0.000000 0.015000 0.005000 0.00071 0.143978 1.00% 0.001647 0.015000 0.005000 0.00071 0.142331 5.00% 0.008234 0.015000 0.005000 0.00071 0.135744 10.00% 0.016469 0.015000 0.005000 0.00071 0.127509 12.00% 0.019763 0.015000 0.005000 0.00071 0.124215 15.00% 0.024703 0.015000 0.005000 0.00071 0.119275 18.00% 0.029644 0.015000 0.000658 0.00071 0.118676 19.00% 0.031291 0.015000 0.000000 0.000000 0.118397

Qualified Beneficial Owners are entitled to a reduced tax treaty rate of either 0%, 1%, 5%, 10%, 12% ,15%, 18% rather than the withholding rate of 19%.

Please refer to the DTC Important Notice for full details.

Tax Relief at Source Processing Fee and Local Market Fee is applicable for those electing the Favorable Tax Rates.

The Tax Relief at Source Fee and Local Market fee is for the Tax Certification Filing.

Questions may be directed to Keith Balwan at 973 461 7038

Email: Keith.Balwan@ citi.com

Firmado Digitalmente por:

CHRISTIANN ANTONIO

HUDTWALCKER ZEGARRA

Fecha: 22/12/2023 07:24:39 p.m.