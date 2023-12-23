Dividend Announcement
22-Dec-23
11:31 AM
To: New York Stock Exchange
20 Broad St. 8th Floor
New York, NY 10005
Please be advised of the following dividend information: Approximate
Final
X
DR Program: TELEFONICA S.A.
CUSIP:
879382208
ISIN:
US8793822086
Ticker:
TEF
Country:
Spain
Ratio (ORD:ADR):
1 : 1
Type of Distribution:
Cash
Ordinary Record Date:
13-Dec-23
ADR Record Date:
13-Dec-23
Ordinary Payable Date:
14-Dec-23
ADR Payable Date:
03-Jan-24
Ordinary Ex date:
12-Dec-13
Ordinary Rate:
0.15
Currency:
EURO
Conversion Rate:
1.097920
Gross Rate per ADR $:
0.164688
Cash Dividend
Local Market
Tax Rate
Tax Amount $ Fee $
Tax Relief Fee $ Fee $
Net $
0.00%
0.000000
0.015000
0.005000
0.00071
0.143978
1.00%
0.001647
0.015000
0.005000
0.00071
0.142331
5.00%
0.008234
0.015000
0.005000
0.00071
0.135744
10.00%
0.016469
0.015000
0.005000
0.00071
0.127509
12.00%
0.019763
0.015000
0.005000
0.00071
0.124215
15.00%
0.024703
0.015000
0.005000
0.00071
0.119275
18.00%
0.029644
0.015000
0.000658
0.00071
0.118676
19.00%
0.031291
0.015000
0.000000
0.000000
0.118397
Qualified Beneficial Owners are entitled to a reduced tax treaty rate of either 0%, 1%, 5%, 10%, 12% ,15%, 18% rather than the withholding rate of 19%.
Please refer to the DTC Important Notice for full details.
Tax Relief at Source Processing Fee and Local Market Fee is applicable for those electing the Favorable Tax Rates.
The Tax Relief at Source Fee and Local Market fee is for the Tax Certification Filing.
Questions may be directed to Keith Balwan at 973 461 7038
Email: Keith.Balwan@ citi.com
Firmado Digitalmente por:
CHRISTIANN ANTONIO
HUDTWALCKER ZEGARRA
Fecha: 22/12/2023 07:24:39 p.m.
Disclaimer
Telefónica SA published this content on 22 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2023 00:27:36 UTC.