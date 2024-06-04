Lima, 4 de junio de 2024

Señores

REGISTRO PÚBLICO DEL MERCADO DE VALORES

SUPERINTENDENCIA DEL MERCADO DE VALORES

Presente.-

De nuestra consideración:

Por medio de la presente, nos dirigimos a ustedes para informarles la posición global de American Depositary Shares (ADS) de Telefónica, S.A. a la fecha indicada.

FECHA

POSICIÓN FINAL

31/05/2024

130.863.145

Sin otro particular, quedamos de ustedes.

Atentamente,

Christiann Antonio Hudtwalcker Zegarra

Representante Bursátil Titular

Telefónica, S.A.

Firmado Digitalmente por:

CHRISTIANN ANTONIO

HUDTWALCKER ZEGARRA

Fecha: 04/06/2024 12:02:07 p.m.

