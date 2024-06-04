Lima, 4 de junio de 2024
Señores
REGISTRO PÚBLICO DEL MERCADO DE VALORES
SUPERINTENDENCIA DEL MERCADO DE VALORES
Presente.-
De nuestra consideración:
Por medio de la presente, nos dirigimos a ustedes para informarles la posición global de American Depositary Shares (ADS) de Telefónica, S.A. a la fecha indicada.
FECHA
POSICIÓN FINAL
31/05/2024
130.863.145
Sin otro particular, quedamos de ustedes.
Atentamente,
Christiann Antonio Hudtwalcker Zegarra
Representante Bursátil Titular
Telefónica, S.A.
Firmado Digitalmente por:
CHRISTIANN ANTONIO
HUDTWALCKER ZEGARRA
Fecha: 04/06/2024 12:02:07 p.m.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Telefónica SA published this content on 04 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2024 17:07:08 UTC.