Telefónica S A : Otros Hechos De Importancia

DR Program: TELEFONICA S.A.
CUSIP:
879382208
ISIN:
US8793822086
Ticker:
TEF
Country:
Spain
Ratio (ORD:ADR):
1 : 1
Type of Distribution:
Optional Cash/Stock
Ordinary Record Date:
02-Jun-22
ADR Record Date:
02-Jun-22
The Executive Commission of Telefonica S.A. has adopted on May 25, 2022, appropriate corporate resolutions related to a scrip dividend (approved by shareholders at the 2022 Annual Shareholders' which will be available to holders of Telefonica ADS. As a result, ADS holders will have the opportunity to decide whether they prefer to receive the scrip dividend in cash or newly issued ADSs.
Pursuant to the scrip dividend, shareholders will receive one free right for every share held on the Record Date. No rights will be issued or distributed to holders or beneficial owners of ADSs.
At the request of Telefonica, S.A, the Depositary has implemented a process that enables the ADS
holders to instruct the Depositary to act with respect to the rights corresponding to the shares underlying their ADSs according to one of the following options. Partial elections are not permitted.
Option 1 Stock:
Receive newly issued Telefonica, S.A., ADSs at the Conversion Ratio
of 31 rights per new Telefonica ADS.
Cash-in-Lieu rate will be announced upon sale of fractional shares.
This option is not subject to the 19% Spanish withholding tax.
Please refer to DTC Important Notice for the EDS option.
THIS IS THE DEFAULT OPTION.
Stock Rate:
3.22580645%
Stock Dividend Fee per
Record Date share held
$:
0.025
Payment Date:
6/27/2022
Cash-in-Lieu Rate $:
TBA
Cash-in-Lieu Payment
date:
TBA
Fair Market Value $:
TBA
Option 2 Cash
Proceeds: Receive the proceeds from the sale of rights to Telefonica, S.A., which will purchase the rights at the Fixed Price of Euro 0.148, effectively allowing the conversion of those rights into cash. The Depositary will convert the proceeds of the
sale into USD, with the result that the amount you receive will depend on the euro/dollar exchange rate. This option is subject to the 19% Spanish withholding tax. Please refer to DTC Important Notice for the EDS option.
Fixed Price (EUR):
0.148
F/X Conversion Rate :
1.0478070
US Payment Date:
6/27/2022
Gross Rate $:
0.1550750
Tax Rate
Tax Amount $
Disbursement Fee $
Tax Relief Fee $ Local Market Fee $
Net $
0.00%
0.000000
0.025000
0.005000
0.000681
0.124394
10.00%
0.015508
0.025000
0.005000
0.000681
0.108886
15.00%
0.023261
0.025000
0.005000
0.000681
0.101133
19.00%
0.029464
0.025000
0.000000
0.000000
0.100611
Option 3 Cash
Proceeds: Cash proceeds from sale of all rights in Spanish open market (not subject to Spanish withholding tax - this option to be used ONLY for investors not resident in Spain for tax purposes). By electing this option, the ADR holder is certifying that she/he is not resident
in Spain for tax purposes. This option is not subject to the 19% Spanish withholding tax.
Please refer to DTC Important Notice for the EDS option.
Rights Sale Price (EUR):
0.14720000
F/X Conversion Rate :
1.0441000
US Payment Date:
6/27/2022
Gross Rate $:
0.1536910
Disbursement
Local Sale and
Fee $
Commission Fee $
Net $
0.0250000
0.0001080
0.1285830
Option 4 Cash
Proceeds: Cash proceeds from sale of all rights in Spanish open market less 19%
Spanish withholding tax (this option to be used ONLY for investors resident in Spain for tax purposes). By electing this option, the ADR holder is certifying that she/he is resident in Spain for tax purposes, and therefore is required to provide the Depositary with the requested information (including full name, full address (for Spanish tax purposes) and Spanish Fiscal Identification Number (NIF)). IF ADR HOLDER FAILS TO PROVIDE THE DEPOSITARY WITH THE REQUESTED INFORMATION, SHE/HE WILL BE DEEMED TO HAVE ELECTED OPTION #1.
Please refer to DTC Important Notice for the EDS option.
Rights Sale Price (EUR):
N/A
F/X Conversion Rate :
N/A
US Payment Date:
N/A
Gross Rate $:
N/A
Tax Rate
Tax Amount $ Disbursement Fee $
Net $
19.00%
0.000000
N/A
0.000000
Questions may be directed to Keith Balwan at (973) 461 7038 Email: Keith.Balwan@citi.com
