Telefónica S A : Otros Hechos De Importancia

Please refer to DTC Important Notice for the EDS option.

This option is not subject to the 19% Spanish withholding tax.

Cash-in-Lieu rate will be announced upon sale of fractional shares.

holders to instruct the Depositary to act with respect to the rights corresponding to the shares underlying their ADSs according to one of the following options. Partial elections are not permitted.

At the request of Telefonica, S.A, the Depositary has implemented a process that enables the ADS

Pursuant to the scrip dividend, shareholders will receive one free right for every share held on the Record Date. No rights will be issued or distributed to holders or beneficial owners of ADSs.

The Executive Commission of Telefonica S.A. has adopted on May 25, 2022, appropriate corporate resolutions related to a scrip dividend (approved by shareholders at the 2022 Annual Shareholders' which will be available to holders of Telefonica ADS. As a result, ADS holders will have the opportunity to decide whether they prefer to receive the scrip dividend in cash or newly issued ADSs.

Please be advised of the following dividend information:

28-Jun-22 10:06 AM

Option 2 Cash

Proceeds: Receive the proceeds from the sale of rights to Telefonica, S.A., which will purchase the rights at the Fixed Price of Euro 0.148, effectively allowing the conversion of those rights into cash. The Depositary will convert the proceeds of the

sale into USD, with the result that the amount you receive will depend on the euro/dollar exchange rate. This option is subject to the 19% Spanish withholding tax.

Please refer to DTC Important Notice for the EDS option.

Fixed Price (EUR): 0.148 F/X Conversion Rate : 1.0478070 US Payment Date: 6/27/2022 Gross Rate $: 0.1550750 Tax Relief Tax Rate Tax Amount $ Disbursement Fee $ Fee $ Local Market Fee $ Net $ 0.00% 0.000000 0.025000 0.005000 0.000681 0.124394 10.00% 0.015508 0.025000 0.005000 0.000681 0.108886 15.00% 0.023261 0.025000 0.005000 0.000681 0.101133 19.00% 0.029464 0.025000 0.000000 0.000000 0.100611

Option 3 Cash

Proceeds: Cash proceeds from sale of all rights in Spanish open market (not subject to Spanish withholding tax - this option to be used ONLY for investors not resident in Spain for tax purposes). By electing this option, the ADR holder is certifying that she/he is not resident

in Spain for tax purposes. This option is not subject to the 19% Spanish withholding tax.

Please refer to DTC Important Notice for the EDS option.

Rights Sale Price (EUR): 0.14720000 F/X Conversion Rate : 1.0441000 US Payment Date: 6/27/2022 Gross Rate $: 0.1536910

Disbursement Local Sale and Fee $ Commission Fee $ Net $ 0.0250000 0.0001080 0.1285830

Option 4 Cash

Proceeds: Cash proceeds from sale of all rights in Spanish open market less 19%

Spanish withholding tax (this option to be used ONLY for investors resident in Spain for tax purposes). By electing this option, the ADR holder is certifying that she/he is resident in Spain for tax purposes, and therefore is required to provide the Depositary with the requested information (including full name, full address (for Spanish tax purposes) and Spanish Fiscal Identification Number (NIF)). IF ADR HOLDER FAILS TO PROVIDE THE DEPOSITARY WITH THE REQUESTED INFORMATION, SHE/HE WILL BE DEEMED TO HAVE ELECTED OPTION #1.

Please refer to DTC Important Notice for the EDS option.

Rights Sale Price (EUR): N/A F/X Conversion Rate : N/A US Payment Date: N/A Gross Rate $: N/A

Tax Rate Tax Amount $ Disbursement Fee $ Net $ 19.00% 0.000000 N/A 0.000000

Questions may be directed to Keith Balwan at (973) 461 7038 Email: Keith.Balwan@citi.com