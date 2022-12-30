Advanced search
    TEF   ES0178430E18

TELEFÓNICA, S.A.

(TEF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:03 2022-12-30 pm EST
3.375 EUR   -2.06%
Telefónica S A : Otros Hechos De Importancia

12/30/2022 | 01:01pm EST
Dividend Announcement

30-Dec-22

10:16 AM

To: New York Stock Exchange

20 Broad St. 8th Floor

New York, NY 10005

Please be advised of the following dividend information:

Approximate

Final

X

DR Program: TELEFONICA S.A.

CUSIP:

879382208

ISIN:

US8793822086

Ticker:

TEF

Country:

Spain

Ratio (ORD:ADR):

1 : 1

Type of Distribution:

Cash

Ordinary Record Date:

14-Dec-22

ADR Record Date:

14-Dec-22

Ordinary Payable Date:

15-Dec-22

ADR Payable Date:

03-Jan-23

Ordinary Ex date:

13-Dec-22

Ordinary Rate:

0.15

Currency:

EURO

Conversion Rate:

1.068350

Gross Rate per ADR $:

0.160252

Cash Dividend

Local Market

Tax Rate

Tax Amount $ Fee $

Tax Relief Fee $ Fee $

Net $

0.00%

0.000000

0.015000

0.005000

0.000694

0.139558

1.00%

0.001603

0.015000

0.005000

0.000694

0.137955

5.00%

0.008013

0.015000

0.005000

0.000694

0.131545

10.00%

0.016025

0.015000

0.005000

0.000694

0.123533

12.00%

0.019230

0.015000

0.005000

0.000694

0.120328

15.00%

0.024038

0.015000

0.005000

0.000694

0.115520

18.00%

0.028845

0.015000

0.000641

0.000694

0.115072

19.00%

0.030448

0.015000

0.000000

0.000000

0.114804

Qualified Beneficial Owners are entitled to a reduced tax treaty rate of either 0%, 1%, 5%, 10%, 12% ,15%, 18% rather than the withholding rate of 19%.

Please refer to the DTC Important Notice for full details.

Tax Relief at Source Processing Fee and Local Market Fee is applicable for those electing the Favorable Tax Rates.

The Tax Relief at Source Fee and Local Market fee is for the Tax Certification Filing.

Questions may be directed to Keith Balwan at 973 461 7038

Email: Keith.Balwan@ citi.com

Firmado Digitalmente por:

CHRISTIANN ANTONIO

HUDTWALCKER ZEGARRA

Fecha: 30/12/2022 12:29:19 p.m.

Foreign Exchange Pricing Disclosure

Citibank, N.A. (the "Depositary") may execute depositary receipt foreign currency transactions ("Conversions") itself or through its affiliates or agents (the "Conversion Providers") and it may act as principal counterparty and not as agent, advisor, broker or fiduciary for such transactions. The Depositary has no obligation to obtain the most favorable exchange rate, makes no representation that the exchange rate is a favorable rate, and expressly disclaims liability for any direct or indirect losses associated with the exchange rate. The Depositary, or its Conversion Providers, may earn and retain revenue on executed Conversions based on, among other things, the difference between the exchange rate it assigns to the transaction and the exchange rate that it pays and receives for purchases and sales of currencies when buying or selling foreign currency for its own account (the "Spread"). When the Depositary or any entity, division, or business unit affiliated with the Depositary performs a Conversion related to a cash distribution, such Spread shall be no more than 20 (twenty) basis points for any Conversion. Notwithstanding the foregoing, in some instances (i) Conversions may be managed and executed by unaffiliated third-parties ("Unaffiliated Conversion Providers"), and, for such Conversions, the foreign exchange rate applied by the Unaffiliated Conversion Providers will be the exchange rate given to depositary receipt holders; and (ii) Conversions may be managed at the discretion of the issuer that sponsors the depositary receipt program (the "Issuer"), meaning that the Issuer may: (a) convert foreign currency independent of the Depositary and/or its Conversion Providers; and/or (b) provide cash distributions to the Depositary in US dollars at a conversion rate determined by the Issuer. More information regarding the Depositary's Conversion practices is available at: www.citi.com/dr.

© 2022 Citibank, N.A. All rights reserved. Citi and Arc Design is a registered service mark of Citigroup Inc. The above information is being provided solely for information purposes by Citi. At the time of publication, this information was believed to be accurate, but Citi makes no representation or warranty as to correctness of the information set forth above. The above information does not constitute a recommendation, solicitation or offer by Citi for the purchase or sale of any securities, nor shall this material be construed in any way as investment or legal advice or a recommendation, reference or endorsement by Citi.

Disclaimer

Telefónica SA published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 17:59:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
