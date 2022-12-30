Telefónica S A : Otros Hechos De Importancia

Dividend Announcement

30-Dec-22 10:16 AM

To: New York Stock Exchange

20 Broad St. 8th Floor

New York, NY 10005

Please be advised of the following dividend information:

Approximate Final X

DR Program: TELEFONICA S.A.

CUSIP: 879382208 ISIN: US8793822086 Ticker: TEF Country: Spain Ratio (ORD:ADR): 1 : 1 Type of Distribution: Cash Ordinary Record Date: 14-Dec-22 ADR Record Date: 14-Dec-22 Ordinary Payable Date: 15-Dec-22 ADR Payable Date: 03-Jan-23 Ordinary Ex date: 13-Dec-22 Ordinary Rate: 0.15 Currency: EURO Conversion Rate: 1.068350 Gross Rate per ADR $: 0.160252 Cash Dividend Local Market Tax Rate Tax Amount $ Fee $ Tax Relief Fee $ Fee $ Net $ 0.00% 0.000000 0.015000 0.005000 0.000694 0.139558 1.00% 0.001603 0.015000 0.005000 0.000694 0.137955 5.00% 0.008013 0.015000 0.005000 0.000694 0.131545 10.00% 0.016025 0.015000 0.005000 0.000694 0.123533 12.00% 0.019230 0.015000 0.005000 0.000694 0.120328 15.00% 0.024038 0.015000 0.005000 0.000694 0.115520 18.00% 0.028845 0.015000 0.000641 0.000694 0.115072 19.00% 0.030448 0.015000 0.000000 0.000000 0.114804

Qualified Beneficial Owners are entitled to a reduced tax treaty rate of either 0%, 1%, 5%, 10%, 12% ,15%, 18% rather than the withholding rate of 19%.

Please refer to the DTC Important Notice for full details.

Tax Relief at Source Processing Fee and Local Market Fee is applicable for those electing the Favorable Tax Rates.

The Tax Relief at Source Fee and Local Market fee is for the Tax Certification Filing.

Questions may be directed to Keith Balwan at 973 461 7038

Email: Keith.Balwan@ citi.com

Firmado Digitalmente por:

CHRISTIANN ANTONIO

HUDTWALCKER ZEGARRA

Fecha: 30/12/2022 12:29:19 p.m.