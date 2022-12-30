Telefónica S A : Otros Hechos De Importancia

Please be advised of the following dividend information:
Approximate
Final
X
DR Program: TELEFONICA S.A.
CUSIP:
879382208
ISIN:
US8793822086
Ticker:
TEF
Country:
Spain
Ratio (ORD:ADR):
1 : 1
Type of Distribution:
Cash
Ordinary Record Date:
14-Dec-22
ADR Record Date:
14-Dec-22
Ordinary Payable Date:
15-Dec-22
ADR Payable Date:
03-Jan-23
Ordinary Ex date:
13-Dec-22
Ordinary Rate:
0.15
Currency:
EURO
Conversion Rate:
1.068350
Gross Rate per ADR $:
0.160252
Cash Dividend
Local Market
Tax Rate
Tax Amount $ Fee $
Tax Relief Fee $ Fee $
Net $
0.00%
0.000000
0.015000
0.005000
0.000694
0.139558
1.00%
0.001603
0.015000
0.005000
0.000694
0.137955
5.00%
0.008013
0.015000
0.005000
0.000694
0.131545
10.00%
0.016025
0.015000
0.005000
0.000694
0.123533
12.00%
0.019230
0.015000
0.005000
0.000694
0.120328
15.00%
0.024038
0.015000
0.005000
0.000694
0.115520
18.00%
0.028845
0.015000
0.000641
0.000694
0.115072
19.00%
0.030448
0.015000
0.000000
0.000000
0.114804
Qualified Beneficial Owners are entitled to a reduced tax treaty rate of either 0%, 1%, 5%, 10%, 12% ,15%, 18% rather than the withholding rate of 19%.
Please refer to the DTC Important Notice for full details.
Tax Relief at Source Processing Fee and Local Market Fee is applicable for those electing the Favorable Tax Rates.
The Tax Relief at Source Fee and Local Market fee is for the Tax Certification Filing.
Questions may be directed to Keith Balwan at 973 461 7038
Email: Keith.Balwan@ citi.com
Firmado Digitalmente por:
CHRISTIANN ANTONIO
HUDTWALCKER ZEGARRA
Fecha: 30/12/2022 12:29:19 p.m.
Foreign Exchange Pricing Disclosure
Citibank, N.A. (the "Depositary") may execute depositary receipt foreign currency transactions ("Conversions") itself or through its affiliates or agents (the "Conversion Providers") and it may act as principal counterparty and not as agent, advisor, broker or fiduciary for such transactions. The Depositary has no obligation to obtain the most favorable exchange rate, makes no representation that the exchange rate is a favorable rate, and expressly disclaims liability for any direct or indirect losses associated with the exchange rate. The Depositary, or its Conversion Providers, may earn and retain revenue on executed Conversions based on, among other things, the difference between the exchange rate it assigns to the transaction and the exchange rate that it pays and receives for purchases and sales of currencies when buying or selling foreign currency for its own account (the "Spread"). When the Depositary or any entity, division, or business unit affiliated with the Depositary performs a Conversion related to a cash distribution, such Spread shall be no more than 20 (twenty) basis points for any Conversion. Notwithstanding the foregoing, in some instances (i) Conversions may be managed and executed by unaffiliated third-parties ("Unaffiliated Conversion Providers"), and, for such Conversions, the foreign exchange rate applied by the Unaffiliated Conversion Providers will be the exchange rate given to depositary receipt holders; and (ii) Conversions may be managed at the discretion of the issuer that sponsors the depositary receipt program (the "Issuer"), meaning that the Issuer may: (a) convert foreign currency independent of the Depositary and/or its Conversion Providers; and/or (b) provide cash distributions to the Depositary in US dollars at a conversion rate determined by the Issuer. More information regarding the Depositary's Conversion practices is available at: www.citi.com/dr.
Telefónica SA published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 17:59:46 UTC.