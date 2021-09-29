Telefónica S A : Telefónica, S.A (Form 6-K)

Telefónica, S.A.





The Board of Directors of Telefónica, S.A., at its meeting held today, has unanimously adopted the following resolutions:





•To take note of the voluntary resignation presented, for professional reasons, by Ms. Sabina Fluxà Thienemann to the position of Director of Telefónica, S.A., appreciating the services rendered to the Company during her tenure.





•In order to fill the abovementioned vacancy and, upon proposal of the Nominating, Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee, to appoint, by co-optation, Ms. María Rotondo Urcola, as Independent Director of Telefónica, S.A.





•To appoint the Independent Director Ms. María Rotondo Urcola as Member of the Sustainability and Quality Committee.





Madrid, September 29, 2021















