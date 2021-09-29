Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/29 03:23:28 pm
4.086 EUR   -1.66%
4.086 EUR   -1.66%
03:12pTELEFÓNICA S A : Telefónica, S.A (Form 6-K)
PU
11:08aEuropean ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
08:42aTELEFÓNICA S A : María Rotondo Urcola joins Telefónica's Board of Directors
PU
Telefónica S A : Telefónica, S.A (Form 6-K)

09/29/2021 | 03:12pm EDT
Telefónica, S.A.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Item Sequential Page Number
1.
Telefónica: Changes in the composition of the Board of Directors and its Committees
2




TELEFÓNICA, S.A., in compliance with the Securities Market legislation, hereby communicates the following

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

The Board of Directors of Telefónica, S.A., at its meeting held today, has unanimously adopted the following resolutions:

•To take note of the voluntary resignation presented, for professional reasons, by Ms. Sabina Fluxà Thienemann to the position of Director of Telefónica, S.A., appreciating the services rendered to the Company during her tenure.

•In order to fill the abovementioned vacancy and, upon proposal of the Nominating, Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee, to appoint, by co-optation, Ms. María Rotondo Urcola, as Independent Director of Telefónica, S.A.

•To appoint the Independent Director Ms. María Rotondo Urcola as Member of the Sustainability and Quality Committee.

Madrid, September 29, 2021




Disclaimer

Telefónica SA published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 19:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 39 316 M 45 619 M 45 619 M
Net income 2021 9 852 M 11 432 M 11 432 M
Net Debt 2021 34 303 M 39 803 M 39 803 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,47x
Yield 2021 7,22%
Capitalization 22 860 M 26 557 M 26 525 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 111 490
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart TELEFÓNICA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Telefónica, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFÓNICA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 4,16 €
Average target price 4,68 €
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José María Álvarez-Pallete López Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano Chief Financial & Control Officer
Alejandro Ramos Chief Information Security Officer
Ángel Vilá Vilá Boix Chief Operating Officer & Director
Peter Erskine Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEFÓNICA, S.A.28.04%27 174
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-7.29%224 229
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.11.01%133 729
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.33%123 639
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION17.94%104 138
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15.75%95 900