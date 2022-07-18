Log in
    TEF   ES0178430E18

TELEFÓNICA, S.A.

(TEF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:12 2022-07-18 am EDT
4.649 EUR   -0.21%
Telefónica S A : Telefónica Tech appoints Mark Gorton as CEO of UK and Ireland business

07/18/2022 | 04:04am EDT
Telefónica Tech UK&I renews its senior management structure and today announces the appointment of Mark Gorton as CEO of the company, and the addition of Dominic Arcari as VP of Sales and Marketing. Both will continue to work closely with former CEO, Martin Hess, who will now focus on longer-term strategic growth, both in the UK&I, and worldwide.

Mark Gorton, previously Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Telefónica Tech UK&I, played an instrumental role in both the transformation of CANCOM UK&I into a leading IT services company and its sale to Telefónica Tech in July 2021, and the recent acquisition of Incremental Group in March this year.

Dominic Arcari joins from Amazon Web Services, where he set the strategy to successfully drive joint opportunities with Global System Integrators across EMEA. In his 35-year career, he has held senior sales positions at Fujitsu, Atos Origin and DXC. At HPE he was UKI Sales Director where he led and won their largest ever cloud migration opportunity in the Financial Services sector.

With these appointments, Telefónica Tech UK&I maintains the continuity of its business strategy in this market with a particular focus on accelerating growth, especially in the Public Sector and within healthcare in particular.

Dominic Arcari VP of Sales and Marketing for Telefónica Tech UK&I

Mark Gorton, the new CEO of Telefónica Tech UK&I, said: "I am excited to have the opportunity to continue building on the magnificent work done to date by Martin Hess, and I am delighted that Dominic Arcari is joining the Telefónica Tech team. As an experienced sales leader, he will play an important part in accelerating our continued growth in Cloud, Cyber Security, and Modern Workplace, and consolidating our position as a market leader in the UK and Ireland."

Martin Hess said: "I am incredibly proud of the journey our business has been on and where we have got to in a relatively short space of time and I am confident that Mark and Dominic will continue this same upward curve. Telefónica Tech UK&I is now ranked 12th in the UK & Ireland IT services league table and is a strong emerging force in our focus areas."

Telefónica Tech UK&I follows the acquisition of CANCOM UK&I by Telefónica Tech, Spain's leading digital transformation company. This was recently complemented by the acquisition of Incremental Group, making it one of Microsoft's largest partners in the UK, with 16 Gold Competencies and 5 Advanced Specialisations, as well as being a member of Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle and an MSP Azure Expert. Telefónica Tech UK&I now comprises 1,000 highly skilled technology professionals.

Disclaimer

Telefónica SA published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 08:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 38 184 M 38 531 M 38 531 M
Net income 2022 1 946 M 1 964 M 1 964 M
Net Debt 2022 32 673 M 32 969 M 32 969 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 6,45%
Capitalization 26 907 M 27 151 M 27 151 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 104 150
Free-Float 86,0%
Managers and Directors
José María Álvarez-Pallete López Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano Chief Financial & Control Officer
Alejandro Ramos Chief Information Security Officer
Ángel Vilá Vilá Boix Chief Operating Officer & Director
Peter Erskine Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEFÓNICA, S.A.20.95%27 151
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.81%214 266
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED4.59%133 212
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION24.29%100 114
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.07%95 736
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-26.90%76 602