Telefónica S A : Telefónica Tech partners with Zoom to offer next-generation collaboration services

Telefónica Tech strengthens its digital and secure workplace offering thanks to the collaboration experiences from Zoom for all its markets and segments.

Telefonica Tech may distribute the Zoom portfolio of products including Zoom Meetings, Zoom Webinars, Zoom Phone and Zoom Webinars for Rooms in all Telefónica footprint.

Telefónica Tech expands its global partner ecosystem to offer advanced collaboration solutions from Zoom to companies of all sizes.

Madrid, 14 September 2021. Telefónica Tech teams up with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) and becomes an official distributor for Zoom Meetings, Zoom Webinars, Zoom Phone and Zoom Rooms in all Telefónica footprint. With this alliance, Telefónica Tech expands its portfolio of collaborative communication products from the market leaders and continues to contribute to the necessary digital transformation of the local and international business fabric. Telefónica Tech envisions a post-pandemic hybrid workplace in which collaboration services such as Zoom are key to keep working anytime, anywhere with the most engaging collaboration experience; Telefonica's Corporate and Small and Medium Enterprise customers have already begun the journey of the ubiquitous collaboration.

This strategic collaboration framework between Telefónica Tech and Zoom will lead to joint service commercialisation plans in Telefónica's locations. Customers licensing Zoom through Telefónica will benefit from the service and the advice of specialised teams with their usual digital workplace and communications partner.

Zoom has played a key role in driving business continuity during the pandemic and will continue to do so due to its ease of use as the market continues to demand quality and accessible collaborative solutions. Telefónica Tech is expanding its portfolio to provide the best tools and platforms that enable work and collaboration from anywhere to help the millions of businesses and consumers who every day harness the power of the cloud to access services instantly and collaboratively.

'We believe that the future of work is hybrid, and our solutions help companies to digitize the workplace. Our collaboration with Telefónica Tech gives us the opportunity to reach companies of all sizes through a trusted partner, while users can simply rely on their usual service provider contact', said Abe Smith, Head of International, from Zoom. 'With Zoom Phone Telefónica Tech is able to provide a cloud-based phone solution that's easy enough for small and midsize businesses to use and deploy and has all the advanced capabilities large multinational organizations require to support global users offering a flexible, seamless communication for the hybrid workforce.'

José Cerdán, CEO of Telefónica Tech, said: 'This alliance is a great opportunity for companies that want to digitise their activity and optimise remote work, as it allows them to access the functionalities of videoconferencing solutions at competitive prices and have the advice of our professionals. The agreement with Zoom is another example of the commitment we have at Telefónica Tech to integrate the most innovative services and products to accompany companies in their digital transformation'.

About Telefónica Tech

Telefónica Tech is the leading company in digital transformation. The company offers a wide range of services and integrated technological solutions in Cybersecurity, Cloud, IoT, Big Data and Blockchain. For more information, please visit: https://tech.telefonica.com/

About Zoom

Zoom is for you. We help you express ideas, connect to others, and build toward a future limited only by your imagination. Our frictionless communications platform is the only one that started with video as its foundation, and we have set the standard for innovation ever since. That is why we are an intuitive, scalable, and secure choice for individuals, small businesses, and large enterprises alike. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ:ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom.