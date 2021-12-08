Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Telefónica, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEF   ES0178430E18

TELEFÓNICA, S.A.

(TEF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Telefónica S A : Telefónica distinguished as a world leader in digital inclusion and climate change management

12/08/2021 | 03:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Telefónica has been ranked world number one in the Digital Inclusion Benchmark (DIB), which analyses how the most influential tech companies help to promote more inclusive digital economy and society. The company scored 89,5 points out of 100, with a significant difference with the next one, which accredits it as the world's most influential ICT company due to its "commitment to harnessing digital technologies to address the digital divide", according to the DIB.

The second edition of the DIB, conducted by the World Benchmarking Alliance (WBA), an independent organisation created in 2018 and supported by an alliance of more than 200 organisations to promote sustainability, was presented today at the Internet Governance Forum (IGF), part of the United Nations Secretary General's Office.

Eduardo Navarro, Telefónica's Director Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer, who will participate in the event, said: "Digital inclusion is part of our purpose, to make our world more humane centric by connecting people's lives, and it is our main contribution to the SDGs. Leading the Digital Inclusion Benchmark is a great honour and a responsibility to continue collaborating to reduce technological gaps ensuring that no one is left behind".

For this reason, he wanted to emphasise Telefónica's commitment to "continue innovating, looking for the best ways to deploy connectivity, with new technologies and allies, developing solutions that add value to people's daily lives while addressing social and environmental challenges. Similarly, we will continue to promote training in digital skills to empower them and we will continue to strengthen their trust through the highest ethical standards, humanising technology", said Navarro.

The DIB analyses four aspects that are decisive in ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital revolution: knowledge and skills to use technology, responsible use and security of digital services, innovation and the possibility of accessing Internet communications and services from any location, by looking at 16 indicators on policies, processes, performance and disclosure.

Telefónica, according to the DIB, is worthy of this first place because it is a pioneer in demonstrating efforts to ensure the safe use of digital technologies, with high standards for cybersecurity: monitors, reacts and reports security incidents. Also, contributes to affordable access through a range of initiatives that provide internet access to vulnerable groups; provides digital skills training programmes, as well as school connectivity and digital education in areas of social exclusion, in more than 40 countries through Profuturo; and is an industry leader in terms of open, inclusive and ethical digital innovation.

Telefónica recognised as a benchmark in climate management by the CDP

Telefónica has been recognised today, for the eighth year in a row, as a leading global company for its action against climate change, as part of the "A List" drawn up by CDP, a non-profit organisation specialising in corporate environmental disclosure and rating.

CDP has assessed the multinational's actions over the last year to reduce its CO2 emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop a low-carbon economy.

Of the 201 companies included in the "A List", there are only six global telcos, including Telefónica, and 10 Spanish companies out of the more than 12,000 that have reported to CDP. The firms analysed, for more than 590 investors with assets in excess of $110 trillion, are graded from A to D, depending on how effectively they address climate change.

Paul Simpson, CEO of CDP, comments in this edition how "private sector leadership is essential to securing global ambitions for a net-zero, nature-positive and equitable world. Our A-List highlights those companies that are preparing to excel in the economy of the future by taking action today".

Committed to sustainability

Telefónica has been committed to sustainability for two decades, and all its actions revolve around the UN SDGs, as is also reflected in its sustainable financing framework, verified by Sustainalytics. Sustainability is a cross-cutting element throughout the Group and focuses on three pillars:

  • (E) Building a digital and greener future: Net zero by 2025 in its key markets and by 2040 across its entire footprint, including the value chain. To achieve this, it will continue to reduce direct and indirect emissions under the 1.5°C scenario by 70% globally by 2025 and as an interim target will start neutralising the remaining emissions in its key markets in 2025.
  • (S) To help society prosper by fostering socio-economic progress through mobile broadband connectivity to unconnected and/or poorly connected areas in rural areas and contributing to bridging the so-called digital divide through more accessible technology and digital skills education.
  • (G) Lead by example to maximize the positive impact across our value chain by moving towards models that facilitate co-responsibility, flexibility and work-life balance with 33% women in management positions by 2024 and zero gross pay gap by 2050.

Disclaimer

Telefónica SA published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 08:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TELEFÓNICA, S.A.
03:12aTELEFÓNICA S A : Telefónica distinguished as a world leader in digital inclusion and clima..
PU
12/06Digital Turbine Expands Partnership With Telefonica
MT
12/06TELEFÓNICA S A : Telefónica Tech, a global benchmark in Blockchain technology
PU
12/03ECO RATING : more sustainable mobile phones, more informed consumers
PU
12/03TELEFÓNICA S A : Telefónica Tech and Goodjob collaborate for the employment of people with..
PU
12/01Telefonica Expands Pool Of Employees For Voluntary Redundancy Program to 4,532
MT
12/01TELEFÓNICA S A : Telefónica and JCYL launch “Telefónica Forest” in the Castili..
PU
12/01TELEFONICA SA : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
12/01IOT : the technology that simplifies responsible water management
PU
12/01TELEFÓNICA, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for Cash amount paid with the scrip issue offered as an..
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELEFÓNICA, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 39 454 M 44 547 M 44 547 M
Net income 2021 10 360 M 11 698 M 11 698 M
Net Debt 2021 35 197 M 39 741 M 39 741 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,07x
Yield 2021 8,07%
Capitalization 21 071 M 23 686 M 23 792 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 108 868
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart TELEFÓNICA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Telefónica, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFÓNICA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 3,76 €
Average target price 4,54 €
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José María Álvarez-Pallete López Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano Chief Financial & Control Officer
Alejandro Ramos Chief Information Security Officer
Ángel Vilá Vilá Boix Chief Operating Officer & Director
Peter Erskine Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEFÓNICA, S.A.15.95%23 686
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-12.48%213 205
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED5.54%122 515
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-1.66%116 647
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION19.07%98 738
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC115.98%86 423