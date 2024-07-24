Telefónica relaunches TU Latch, a digital second-factor authentication solution for individuals, businesses and developers, redesigned and updated with new functionalities. This renewal positions TU Latch as a key tool against cyber threats on the network, adding an extra layer of security to applications, accounts and online services.

One of the key features of TU Latch is the ability to create 'security latches' that open and close, allowing you to easily and effectively manage access and protect functionality, eliminating the need to remember multiple complicated passwords. Other strengths include the provision of two-factor authentication (2FA) using TOTP and HOTP algorithms, ensuring that only the user can access their accounts, and that if the phone is lost or stolen, data can be recovered thanks to cloud security.

It also offers a 'Secure Browsing' option that allows individuals and businesses to verify the authenticity of websites they are browsing through a second factor of authentication and web authorisation that automatically detects all threats and malicious content. Once detected, it blocks the websites on any WiFi network to which it is connected, ensuring the security and privacy of computer browsing. It is currently available for Android and will soon be available for iOS.

The new version of TU Latch introduces advanced support tools for distributed applications, enabling organisations and developers to add robust protection against potential cyber-attacks. Another new feature is the ability to be alerted immediately when someone tries to access an account, with instant notifications alerting users to suspicious access and behaviour in real time.

TU Latch also offers peace of mind to businesses by protecting their accounts from unwanted access in any sector, be it education, e-commerce, web3 companies, fintech, among others. In this sense, TU Latch incorporates cutting-edge cybersecurity technology to protect against cybercriminals, making it a reliable option for companies looking for an identity management system.

For businesses and developers, TU Latch offers easy integration through an intuitive dashboard with everything needed to seamlessly integrate the service, as well as help and support to resolve any queries. In addition, once integrated, the business can access metrics to track latches in real time and analyse customer behaviour.

Through TU, the commercial brand of Telefónica Innovación Digital, through the Latch Professional Plan for companies and developers, interested parties will be able to try the service free of charge for 30 days.

The mobile application is available for free to all users, whether Telefónica customers or not, on Google Play and the App Store, with a rating of 4.5 on Android and 4.6 on iOS. With the TU Latch mobile app, users can protect their digital identities even when offline, with one touch and in one place.

Saray Arranz Cancho, Product Manager of TU Latch, says: 'We are delighted to relaunch the TU Latch service. The service is back with new features to secure web3 applications and services, such as Smart Contracts authentication on the Blockchain, offering the possibility to enable or disable transactions in the web3 world to ensure security in the cryptocurrency ecosystem or to protect users' NFTs.