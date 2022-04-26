Telefónica S A : The application “Smart Recycling”, winner of the ITU Green ICT Application Challenge (Spanish version follows)

[Link] The application "Smart Recycling" has been awarded the winner of the first ITU Green ICT Application Challenge. The global competition was organized by ITU and supported by Telefónicaand Research In Motion to identify innovative applications that can help improve energy efficiency and combat climate change.

Designed by Ms. Lis Lugo Colls, from Spain, the application aims to help mobile users locate recycling and garbage bins within their area. The application will benefit citizens, government recycling programs and private recycling companies by creating a more sustainable and resource-efficient future through community engagement and eco-design.

Four special mentions were made by the jury to the applications "Make Me Green - Delivering Context-Specific Suggestions for a Green Lifestyle", by Stephen Reiter and Simone Ferlin (Germany), "Effi-e Play Green", presented by Maria Dolores Rodriguez De Azero (Spain), "Mobile App to Use a Vehicle to its Fullest Capacity",by Praneel Raja (India) and "A Community-Based System for Biodiversity Degradation", by Euphraith Muthoni Masinde (Kenya).

These applications touch upon related issues such as raising awareness of the impact that lifestyles have on the environment, monitoring energy and water consumption in hotels, promoting car sharing and sharing traditional and indigenous knowledge on biodiversity and conservation.

The winner of the competition will present their application 6 September, during the upcoming ITU Green Standards Week, to be held in Rome (Italy) from 5 to 9 September. As winner of the competition Lis Colls will receive a cash prize of USD 10,000 to further develop the application.

ITU would like to thank all developers for their interest and participation in this first App challenge. Overall 54 applications were received covering topics such as monitoring climate change, measurement of GHG emissions, adaptation and mitigation to climate change, community engagement.

A multidisciplar team evaluated the proposals with a methodology specifically designed for the contest. From Telefónica, the assessment of green issues was conducted by the Office of Climate Change and Energy Efficiency and technical aspects and relative to the future implementation of the application were provided by Bluevia.

ITU Green Standards Week

Hosted by Telecom Italia, the cluster of workshops that make up the event will focus on raising awareness of the importance of using ICT standards to build a green economy and combat climate change. The week can help in preparation for the Earth Summit Rio +20, to be held in 2012.

The first workshop will focus on methodologies for environmental impact assessment of ICT, and will examine work underway to measure the impact of ICTs on climate change, and how to standardize the way to calculate the reduction of GHG in ICT operation.

A second workshop will look at moving to a green economy through ICT standards, exploring how ICTs can help to address climate change and build a green economy, and shedding light on standards, policies and best practices. This workshop will be jointly organized with Telecom Italia and will be opened by the Italian Minister of Economic Development, Paolo Romani. The Climate Change Office of Telefónica will present how applications can be used in cities, within the Smart City Model of Telefónica.

The third workshop (8-9 September) in the series will focus on using submarine communication networks to monitor the climate and the ocean. Telefónica International Wholesale Services (TIWS), a subsidiary of Telefónica, will participate in the workshop. TIWS has a TIER 1 Backbone offering direct connectivity between Latin America, USA and Europe through a large international fiber optic network including, among others, the submarine cable, Sam-1. The company carries over 20 billion minutes of international voice a year through its NGN network and its more than 300 direct routes with international carriers.

Click here for further information on the competition. More information on ITU's activities on climate change is available at www.itu.int/climate.

UNA APLICACIÓN MÓVIL PARA FACILITAR EL RECICLAJE, GANADORA DEL ITU GREEN ICT APPLICATION CHALLENGE

[Link]La aplicación "Smart Recycling" o "Reciclaje Inteligente" ha resultado ganadora del ITU Green ICT Application Challenge, concurso internacional organizado por la ITU con el apoyo de Telefónica y Research In Motion (RIM), para identificar las aplicaciones más innovadoras para aumentar la eficiencia energética y luchar contra el cambio climático.

Diseñada por Lis Lugo Colls, de España, la aplicación sirve para ayudar a los usuarios de móviles a encontrar con facilidad papeleras de reciclaje en la zona que les interese. Así, esta innovación ayudará a los ciudadanos, a los gobiernos y a las compañías a crear un futuro más sostenible con un uso eficiente de los recursos a través del engagement y el eco-diseño.

El jurado también ha concedido cuatro menciones especiales a las aplicaciones "Make Me Green - Delivering Context-Specific Suggestions for a Green Lifestyle" para fomentar un estilo de vida respetuoso con el medio ambiente, de Stephen Reiter y Simone Ferlin (Alemania); "Effi-e Play Green", diseñada por Maria Dolores Rodriguez De Azero (España) para monitorizar el consumo de energía y agua en los hoteles; "Mobile App to Use a Vehicle to its Fullest Capacity", aplicación móvil para compartir un vehículo (car sharing),propuesta por Praneel Raja (India) y "A Community-Based System for Biodiversity Degradation", comunidad ideada por Euphraith Muthoni Masinde (Kenya) para impulsar la protección de la biodiversidad.

La ganadora presentará su aplicación el próximo día 6 en la ITU Green Standards Week que tendrá lugar en Roma (Italia), del 5 al 9 de septiembre. Además, Lis Colls recibirá un premio en metálico de 10.000 dólares para desarrollar la aplicación.

En total, se han presentado al concurso 54 aplicaciones sobre aspectos como monitorización del cambio climático, medición de las emisiones de GEI, adaptación al cambio climático y mitigación de sus efectos y vinculación a la comunidad.

Un equipo multidisciplinar de las entidades impulsoras del Challenge ha evaluadolas propuestas con una metodología especifica diseñada para el concurso. Por parte de Telefónica, la valoración de los aspectos green ha sido realizada por la Oficina de Cambio Climático y Eficiencia Energética y los aspectos técnicos y relativos a la futura implementación de la aplicación han corrido a cargo de Bluevia.

ITUGREEN STANDARDS WEEK

La ITU Green Standards Week, que se celebra del 5 al 9 de septiembre, está organizada por la ITU y el Ministerio italiano de Desarrollo Económico. Incluye tres talleres que pueden seguirse en directo y que servirán de preparación para laCumbre de la Tierra Río +20, que se celebrará en 2012.

El primer workshop se centrará en los métodos de evaluación de la repercusión medioambiental de las TIC, y estudiará los trabajos en curso para medir la repercusión de las TIC en el cambio climático, así como la manera de normalizar la manera de calcular la reducción de los GEI en la explotación de las TIC.

Un segundo taller tratará la cuestión del paso a una economía verde por medio de normas de TIC, estudiando la manera en que las TIC pueden contribuir a hacer frente al cambio climático y a la construcción de una economía verde, así como arrojando luz sobre las normas, políticas y prácticas óptimas. Este taller se organizará conjuntamente con Telecom Italia y será inaugurado por Paolo Romani, Ministro de Desarrollo Económico de Italia. En el taller, la Oficina de Cambio Climático de Telefónica explicará cómo pueden usarse las aplicaciones TIC en las ciudades según el Modelo de Smart City de la compañía

Especialmente interesante parece el tercer workshop (días 8 y 9) sobre cables submarinos para monitorizar el clima y los oceános. En él participará una empresa de Telefónica, TWIS, que ofrece conectividad directa entre América Latina, EEUU y Europa a través de una extensa red internacional de fibra óptica, que incluye entre otros, el cable submarino SAm-1. Transporta más de 20.000 millones de minutos de voz internacional al año a través de su red NGN y más de 300 rutas directas con operadores internacionales.