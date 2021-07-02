Log in
TELEFÓNICA, S.A.

Telefónica S A : TELEFÓNICA, S.A., (hereinafter Telefónica) in compliance with the Securities Market legislation, hereby communicates the following (Form 6-K)

07/02/2021 | 10:03am EDT
TELEFÓNICA, S.A., (hereinafter Telefónica) in compliance with the Securities Market legislation, hereby communicates the following

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Telefónica Emisiones, S.A.U., has issued today a notice of redemption with respect to its $750,000,000 4.570% Senior Notes due 2023 (CUSIP No. 87938W AR4 / ISIN No. US87938WAR43) (the '2023 Notes') pursuant to Article 11 of the indenture dated as of May 22, 2012, by and among Telefónica Emisiones, S.A.U, as issuer, Telefónica, as guarantor, and The Bank of New York Mellon, as trustee, as amended and supplemented with respect to the 2023 Notes by the Second Supplemental Indenture, dated as of April 29, 2013.

The 2023 Notes will be redeemed in full on August 2, 2021 at the Redemption Price calculated in accordance with the Second Supplemental Indenture.

Madrid, July 2, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the 'safe harbor' provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this communication are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.



Disclaimer

Telefónica SA published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 14:02:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 40 486 M 47 950 M 47 950 M
Net income 2021 2 438 M 2 888 M 2 888 M
Net Debt 2021 37 217 M 44 078 M 44 078 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,22x
Yield 2021 7,80%
Capitalization 22 286 M 26 408 M 26 394 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 112 543
Free-Float 90,0%
Technical analysis trends TELEFÓNICA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 3,96 €
Average target price 4,78 €
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José María Álvarez-Pallete López Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano Chief Financial & Control Officer
Alejandro Ramos Chief Information Security Officer
Ángel Vilá Vilá Boix Chief Operating Officer & Director
Peter Erskine Independent Non-Executive Director
