    TEF   ES0178430E18

TELEFÓNICA, S.A.

(TEF)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/13 07:53:39 am
3.913 EUR   -0.58%
07:23aTELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND  : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
06:32aTELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND  : Barclays gives a Buy rating
MD
06:20aTelefonica shares firm on positive outlook
RE
Telefonica 1Q Results Dented by Weak Brazilian Real -- Currency Comment

05/13/2021 | 05:40am EDT
By Mauro Orru

Spanish telecommunication company Telefonica SA cites the depreciation of the Brazilian real against the euro as the main contributor to declines in its first-quarter revenue and operating income before depreciation and amortization.

Telefonica's quarterly revenue fell to EUR10.34 billion from EUR11.37 billion, while operating income before depreciation and amortization fell to EUR3.42 billion from EUR3.76 billion.

The depreciation of Latin American currencies against the euro, mainly the Brazilian real, dealt a EUR754 million blow to revenue and a EUR288 million hit to Oibda, it said.

The fall in the two metrics is also attributable to the continuing effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which wiped out EUR280 million in revenue and EUR129 million in Oibda.

The Brazilian real fell by around 3.5% over the first quarter against the euro. In early March it was down as much as 10% compared with the start of the year, according to FactSet.

The Brazilian real currently trades at 6.4036 to the euro.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-13-21 0740ET

Financials
Sales 2021 38 459 M 46 408 M 46 408 M
Net income 2021 2 279 M 2 750 M 2 750 M
Net Debt 2021 29 268 M 35 317 M 35 317 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,91x
Yield 2021 8,12%
Capitalization 21 365 M 25 804 M 25 781 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 112 797
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart TELEFÓNICA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Telefónica, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFÓNICA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 4,81 €
Last Close Price 3,94 €
Spread / Highest target 121%
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
José María Álvarez-Pallete López Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano Chief Financial & Control Officer
Alejandro Ramos Chief Information Security Officer
Ángel Vilá Vilá Boix Chief Operating Officer & Director
Peter Erskine Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFÓNICA, S.A.21.29%25 804
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.36%241 821
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED11.43%128 916
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.3.09%128 667
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.75%95 740
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.76%92 565