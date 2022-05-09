Telefonica Buys German Cloud-Solutions Company

By Cristina Roca

Telefonica SA said Monday that it has agreed to buy 100% of German company BE-terna Acceleration Holding GmbH and its subsidiaries at an enterprise value of up to 350 million euros ($369.2 million).

The deal value includes potential earn-outs, the Spanish telecom company said. It is buying BE-terna through its Telefonica Tech subsidiary.

BE-terna mainly focuses on providing advanced cloud solutions for companies' digital transformations, and operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Denmark, among other countries.

"With this acquisition, Telefonica Tech is consolidated in a strategic market for the Telefonica Group such as Germany, while incorporating a growth platform in new relevant markets in Europe," the company said.

