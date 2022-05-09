Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Telefónica, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEF   ES0178430E18

TELEFÓNICA, S.A.

(TEF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/09 02:01:16 am EDT
4.680 EUR   -0.78%
01:47aTelefonica Buys German Cloud-Solutions Company
DJ
05/03TELEFONICA SA : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
05/02Spanish Telecom Giant Telefonica Eyes Further Investments in Israeli Tech Firms
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Telefonica Buys German Cloud-Solutions Company

05/09/2022 | 01:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Cristina Roca


Telefonica SA said Monday that it has agreed to buy 100% of German company BE-terna Acceleration Holding GmbH and its subsidiaries at an enterprise value of up to 350 million euros ($369.2 million).

The deal value includes potential earn-outs, the Spanish telecom company said. It is buying BE-terna through its Telefonica Tech subsidiary.

BE-terna mainly focuses on providing advanced cloud solutions for companies' digital transformations, and operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Denmark, among other countries.

"With this acquisition, Telefonica Tech is consolidated in a strategic market for the Telefonica Group such as Germany, while incorporating a growth platform in new relevant markets in Europe," the company said.


Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-22 0146ET

All news about TELEFÓNICA, S.A.
01:47aTelefonica Buys German Cloud-Solutions Company
DJ
05/03TELEFONICA SA : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
05/02Spanish Telecom Giant Telefonica Eyes Further Investments in Israeli Tech Firms
MT
04/29European ADRs Nudge Higher in Friday Trading
MT
04/27Telefonica Brasil expects $1.09 billion of synergies with Oi deal
RE
04/27LoopUp Shares Rise on New Telefonica Contract
DJ
04/27LoopUp Rises 21% on Telefónica Contract Win
MT
04/27Telefónica, S.A. acquired Hybridium Ltd from LoopUp Group plc recently.
CI
04/26TELEFÓNICA S A : What is a social entrepreneur?
PU
04/26TELEFÓNICA S A : Telefónica's path towards zero wage gap
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELEFÓNICA, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 37 709 M 39 950 M 39 950 M
Net income 2022 1 828 M 1 936 M 1 936 M
Net Debt 2022 32 819 M 34 769 M 34 769 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 6,29%
Capitalization 26 902 M 28 501 M 28 501 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
EV / Sales 2023 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 104 150
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart TELEFÓNICA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Telefónica, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFÓNICA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 4,77 €
Average target price 4,85 €
Spread / Average Target 1,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José María Álvarez-Pallete López Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano Chief Financial & Control Officer
Alejandro Ramos Chief Information Security Officer
Ángel Vilá Vilá Boix Chief Operating Officer & Director
Peter Erskine Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEFÓNICA, S.A.22.46%28 501
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-7.10%200 911
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.51%139 476
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION22.48%104 897
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG6.15%92 665
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC8.14%81 261