Telefonica: EU authorizes the creation of a company
The transaction mainly concerns the electricity sector in Brazil.
The Commission concluded that the notified transaction would not raise competition concerns, given its limited impact on the European Economic Area. The notified transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction