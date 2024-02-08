Telefonica: EU authorizes the creation of a company

February 08, 2024 at 11:48 am EST Share

The European Commission has cleared under the EU Merger Regulation the creation of a joint venture by Telefônica do Brasil and Auren Comercializadora de Energia, both Brazilian companies.



The transaction mainly concerns the electricity sector in Brazil.



The Commission concluded that the notified transaction would not raise competition concerns, given its limited impact on the European Economic Area. The notified transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.