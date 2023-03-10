Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  Telefónica, S.A.
  News
  Summary
TELEFÓNICA, S.A.

2023-03-10
3.914 EUR   -0.38%
08:56aTelefonica Fined by Spain Competition Regulator for Breaching Acquisition Terms
DJ
06:28aSpanish Watchdog Fines Telefónica EUR6 Million for Breach of DTS Merger Commitments
MT
05:20aSpain's antitrust watchdog fines Telefonica over DTS takeover terms
RE
Telefonica Fined by Spain Competition Regulator for Breaching Acquisition Terms

03/10/2023 | 08:56am EST
By Adria Calatayud


Spain's competition regulator said Friday that it has fined Telefonica SA 6 million euros ($6.4 million) for breaching terms of its 2015 acquisition of media company DTS, a decision that the Spanish telecommunications company intends to appeal.

Spain's National Commission on Markets and Competition said one of the commercial packages offered by Telefonica breached the commitments the company made at the time of the acquisition.

The commission said the deal was cleared in 2015 subject to commitments proposed by Telefonica, including that the telecommunications company wouldn't impose permanence obligations on its pay-TV customers.

A Telefonica spokesman said the company will appeal the fine. The company didn't breach the terms of the acquisition since there was no permanence requirement linked to pay-TV in its package, the spokesman said.


Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-23 0855ET

