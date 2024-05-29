May 29, 2024 at 06:22 am EDT

--Telefonica and private-equity fund Asterion have decided to launch the sale process of data processing center business Nabiax for 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion), Spanish newspaper Expansion reports.

--The two shareholders, with BBVA and Citi as advisors, plan to open the process to funds and industrial groups in June, Expansion says.

--Telefonica declined to comment when contacted by Dow Jones Newswires while Asterion didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Full story in Spanish: https://tinyurl.com/39djjutu

Write to Najat Kantouar at najat.kantouar@wsj.com

