Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Telefónica, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEF   ES0178430E18

TELEFÓNICA, S.A.

(TEF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Telefonica mulls selling stake in its Spanish fibre network - source

10/05/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Spanish Telecom company Telefonica is seen in Madrid

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish mobile and broadband operator Telefonica is considering selling a minority stake in its extensive Spanish fibre network following interest from the market, a source with knowledge of the sector told Reuters on Tuesday.

The overall value of the vast infrastructure asset has been estimated at 15 billion euros ($17.4 billion), according to news outlet Bloomberg which first reported the potential divestment option.

"The market is interested, there's loads of interest from funds for a 15%-35% stake," the source within the sector said, noting that there were between five and 10 more serious contenders. "They keep the stake for a few years and are asking for 7%-8% return on investment."

European telcos have been casting around for ways to reduce their debt and generate cash following years of high costs and dwindling margins, particularly in Spain where telecom firms struggle in a hypercompetitive, fragmented and low-cost climate.

Telefonica declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8625 euros)

(Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette; editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TELEFÓNICA, S.A.
08:13aTELEFÓNICA S A : Telefónica Tech chosen as global partner of the year by CloudBlue
PU
10/04Latin American M&A booms to 10-year high of $105 billion so far this year
RE
10/04Sky talks on partnering with Virgin Media O2 hit BT
RE
09/30PRESS RELEASE : net digital AG receives payment license from BaFin - massive growth spurt ..
DJ
09/29TELEFÓNICA S A : Telefónica, S.A (Form 6-K)
PU
09/29Telefónica, S.A. Announces Board and Committee Changes
CI
09/29European ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
09/29TELEFÓNICA S A : María Rotondo Urcola joins Telefónica's Board of Directors
PU
09/27Telefonica to migrate systems onto cloud in deal with Oracle
RE
09/27Telefonica to migrate systems onto cloud in deal with Oracle
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELEFÓNICA, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 39 315 M 45 587 M 45 587 M
Net income 2021 9 801 M 11 364 M 11 364 M
Net Debt 2021 34 252 M 39 716 M 39 716 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,42x
Yield 2021 7,38%
Capitalization 22 774 M 26 438 M 26 406 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 111 490
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart TELEFÓNICA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Telefónica, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFÓNICA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 4,07 €
Average target price 4,68 €
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José María Álvarez-Pallete López Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano Chief Financial & Control Officer
Alejandro Ramos Chief Information Security Officer
Ángel Vilá Vilá Boix Chief Operating Officer & Director
Peter Erskine Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEFÓNICA, S.A.25.15%26 420
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-7.57%225 636
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.12.00%136 205
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.11%122 676
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION17.14%100 583
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG16.22%95 784