    TFX   US8793691069

TELEFLEX INCORPORATED

(TFX)
  Report
By: /s/ Matthew Howald Name: Matthew Howald Title: Vice President and Treasurer (Form 8-K)

06/07/2021 | 04:43pm EDT
By: /s/ Matthew Howald
Name: Matthew Howald
Title: Vice President and Treasurer


Disclaimer

Teleflex Inc. published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 20:42:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 825 M - -
Net income 2021 454 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 758 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 47,0x
Yield 2021 0,34%
Capitalization 18 470 M 18 470 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,16x
EV / Sales 2022 6,52x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 97,3%
Technical analysis trends TELEFLEX INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 446,36 $
Last Close Price 395,23 $
Spread / Highest target 23,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Liam J. Kelly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas E. Powell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Timothy F. Duffy Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Michelle Fox Chief Medical Officer & Vice President
Gwen Chapman Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFLEX INCORPORATED-3.97%18 470
COLOPLAST A/S5.68%34 200
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED-1.03%9 702
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.-19.93%9 512
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS-29.41%7 106
INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.00%5 863