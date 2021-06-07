|
By: /s/ Matthew Howald Name: Matthew Howald Title: Vice President and Treasurer (Form 8-K)
|
By: /s/ Matthew Howald
Name: Matthew Howald
Title: Vice President and Treasurer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
2 825 M
-
-
|Net income 2021
|
454 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2021
|
1 758 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2021
|47,0x
|Yield 2021
|0,34%
|
|Capitalization
|
18 470 M
-
|EV / Sales 2021
|7,16x
|EV / Sales 2022
|6,52x
|Nbr of Employees
|14 000
|Free-Float
|97,3%
|
|Chart TELEFLEX INCORPORATED
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends TELEFLEX INCORPORATED
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|12
|Average target price
|
446,36 $
|Last Close Price
|
395,23 $
|Spread / Highest target
|
23,0%
|Spread / Average Target
|
12,9%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-53,7%