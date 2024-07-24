WAYNE, Pa., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today announced the establishment of the Teleflex Center for Antimicrobial Protection (TCAP) as a strategic branch of its Vascular Access business unit led by Chuck Gartner, Director of Marketing - Strategic Initiatives.



The Teleflex Center for Antimicrobial Protection, located in Research Triangle, North Carolina, is dedicated to reducing the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant organisms. Too often patients are exposed to these “superbugs” which can lead to additional complications and an increased length of stay in a hospital setting.1 Through education and partnership with professionals in infection prevention, TCAP seeks to be a resource for patients, physicians, and healthcare organizations.

“Teleflex strives to deliver vascular access products that are designed to benefit both clinicians and patients by helping to reduce vascular access related complications,” said Lisa Kudlacz, President and General Manager, Teleflex Vascular. “We are proud of TCAP’s commitment to antimicrobial catheter technology and our ability to reduce the colonization of major pathogens linked to central line associated blood stream infections (CLABSI).”2

The Teleflex Center for Antimicrobial Protection aims to provide quality products, services, and education to its customers by pioneering catheter protection technology and developing innovative vascular access devices.

TCAP recently sponsored an educational webinar focused on the expansion of surveillance of healthcare-acquired infections (HAI), specifically central line-associated bloodstream infections (CLABSI). That webinar can be viewed on-demand through Teleflex Academy.

Teleflex, through its Arrow™ Brand of Vascular Access Products, has the only comprehensive portfolio of antimicrobial Chlorhexidine catheters designed to provide broad-spectrum protection against gram-positive, gram-negative, and fungal pathogens.2,3,4 Additionally, Arrow™ Maximal Barrier Kitting options provide protection for patients and improve procedural efficiency for clinicians.5 This portfolio of products was showcased at the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC) 2024 Annual Conference. During the conference, TCAP sponsored an educational Exhibitor Theater session, focused on CLABSI trends. To learn more about Arrow™ Antimicrobial Catheter and Kitting Solutions, visit our website.

